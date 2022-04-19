Asha Bhosle tears up on Dance India Dance L’il Masters remembering Lata Mangeshkar: ‘Mere didi gayi hai abhi…’

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle, sister of legendary late singer Lata Mangeshkar, will feature on the next episode of Dance India Dance L’il Masters. In a new promo shared by Zee TV, Bhosle was seen getting emotional as children performed on the songs of her older sister. She can also be seen praying in front of sister’s photo. Lata Mangeshkar passed away in February, after a long battle with COVID-19.

In the video, Asha Bhosle says, “Mere didi gayi hai abhi, lekin mere saath hai.” The performances left Mouni Roy in tears.

Lata Mangeshkar died of multi-organ failure at Breach Candy hospital on February 6. She was laid to rest at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park with full state honours. The funeral was attended by Vidya Balan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, among many others. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid his homage to the singer.

Lata Mangeshkar had often spoken about her relationship with Asha Bhosle, and dismissed any rumours of a rift, admitting that they did have trouble in their younger days, like all siblings. “There never was any professional rivalry between us. She evolved a completely different style of singing from me. What she could do, I couldn’t do. Even with Pancham(R D Burman, married to Asha Bhosle from 1980 to 1994 ) the songs that I sang for him were very distinct from what Asha sang for Pancham. I sang ‘Na koi umang hai for Pancham’ in Kati Patang. I could never do ‘Mera naam hai shabnam’ in the same film. It had to be Asha. Our individual areas of singing were clearly marked out,” she had once told Subhash K Jha, adding that Asha Bhosle always looked up to her.