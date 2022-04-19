scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Must Read

Asha Bhosle tears up on Dance India Dance L’il Masters remembering Lata Mangeshkar: ‘Mere didi gayi hai abhi…’

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle will feature as a special guest on the show Dance India Dance L'il Masters in a special episode dedicated to her late sister Lata Mangeshkar.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
April 19, 2022 8:03:57 pm
Asha Bhosle, Asha Bhosle birthday, Asha Bhosle birthday wishers, Asha Bhosle lata mangeshkar, Lata MangeshkarAsha Bhosle cries as she remembers her sister Lata Mangeshkar on Dance India Dance (Photo: Express Archives)

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle, sister of legendary late singer Lata Mangeshkar, will feature on the next episode of Dance India Dance L’il Masters. In a new promo shared by Zee TV, Bhosle was seen getting emotional as children performed on the songs of her older sister. She can also be seen praying in front of sister’s photo. Lata Mangeshkar passed away in February, after a long battle with COVID-19.

In the video, Asha Bhosle says, “Mere didi gayi hai abhi, lekin mere saath hai.” The performances left Mouni Roy in tears.

Also Read |Dharmendra says he got ready thrice to attend Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral, but couldn’t. Here’s why

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ZEE TV (@zeetv)

Lata Mangeshkar died of multi-organ failure at Breach Candy hospital on February 6. She was laid to rest at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park with full state honours. The funeral was attended by Vidya Balan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, among many others. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid his homage to the singer.

Lata Mangeshkar had often spoken about her relationship with Asha Bhosle, and dismissed any rumours of a rift, admitting that they did have trouble in their younger days, like all siblings. “There never was any professional rivalry between us. She evolved a completely different style of singing from me. What she could do, I couldn’t do. Even with Pancham(R D Burman, married to Asha Bhosle from 1980 to 1994 ) the songs that I sang for him were very distinct from what Asha sang for Pancham. I sang ‘Na koi umang hai for Pancham’ in Kati Patang. I could never do ‘Mera naam hai shabnam’ in the same film. It had to be Asha. Our individual areas of singing were clearly marked out,” she had once told Subhash K Jha, adding that Asha Bhosle always looked up to her.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

bawaal varun dhawan hrithik roshan preity zinta neha kakkar
Varun Dhawan’s first look from Bawaal, Preity Zinta-Hrithik Roshan’s inflight selfie: 11 celebrity photos you should not miss

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Apr 19: Latest News

Advertisement