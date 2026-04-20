Asha Bhosle son Anand immerses late singer’s ashes at Varanasi, granddaughter Zanai gets emotional

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle’s death on April 12, left the entire nation in mourning. As tributes continue to pour in from across India, Asha’s son Anand Bhosle and granddaughter Zanai Bhosle went to Varanasi to fulfill her final wish. The family of the singer, who died at 92 in Mumbai, immersed the singer’s ashes in the Ganga at Varanasi on April 20.

Several pictures and videos of Anand and Zanai performing Asha Bhosle’s last rituals have been going viral on social media. In the clips, Asha’s granddaughter Zanai can be seen breaking down in tears after performing the rituals. In other glimpses, the late singer’ son Anand praying and immersing her ashes by the river. They were doing the ceremonies in a boat at a ghat in Ganga.

Check out the photos and videos:

Asha Bhosle’s ashes immersed in the Ganga, Varanasi Asha Bhosle’s ashes immersed in the Ganga, Varanasi

Asha Bhosle’s ashes immersed in the Ganga, Varanasi Asha Bhosle’s ashes immersed in the Ganga, Varanasi

Asha Bhosle’s ashes immersed in the Ganga, Varanasi Asha Bhosle’s ashes immersed in the Ganga, Varanasi

Asha Bhosle’s ashes immersed in the Ganga, Varanasi Asha Bhosle’s ashes immersed in the Ganga, Varanasi

Asha Bhosle’s ashes immersed in the Ganga, Varanasi Asha Bhosle’s ashes immersed in the Ganga, Varanasi

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Zanai Bhosle remembered grandmother Asha Bhosle

Following Asha Bhosle’s death, her grandchild Zanai Bhosle took to her Instagram handle to reflect on the love and respect shown to the iconic singer. “As I wake up this morning, I realise I have lost my partner in crime, my bestfriend, a person who completed my entire world and the first person to hold me when I was born. What do I do now? Who am I supposed to wake up and give a hug to in the morning and have chai with? Who’s going to be waiting for me everyday when I come home or who am I supposed to crack lame jokes with.. These are just a few things to remember her by, but to all those who have felt this loss with me, remember that she was and is the definition of LIFE and LAUGHTER, so if you have to remember her only remember her that way!!” she wrote in the caption.

Her note further read, “She’s looking down on us all, especially her family and I believe she’s going to comeback to me very soon, because that is what she promised me and told me always!! I have lost the love of my life and there is no bigger grief in the world so I urge you guys to live life to your fullest and celebrate her that way and celebrate her life!! I love you ashaai, and goodbye for now my love.. I know you are always going to be with me no matter what, just waiting for you to come back to me and hug me once again PS : this video is about a personal joke between us at every event we went to.”

Asha Bhosle’s death

Before her demise on April 12, Asha Bhosle was not doing well for the past few months. She was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on April 11, due to a chest infection and exhaustion. Her last rites were conducted with full state honours at Shivaji Park Crematorium. For the unversed, the singer gave her vocals to several beautiful songs, including, Sharara, Le Gayi, Radha Kaise Na Jale, Yeh Vaada Raha, and more such 12,000 hits.