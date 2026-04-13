How Asha Bhosle’s secret garam masala won over Tom Cruise and the world with 14 restaurants across two continents

Asha Bhosle’s legacy extends beyond the 12,000 songs she recorded across languages throughout her 80-year-plus career. Beyond her music career, Asha was also a successful entrepreneur, operating Asha’s, a global restaurant chain across 14 outlets and two continents, which stemmed from her personal penchant for cooking.

Asha’s was founded back in 2002, with its first outlet at Wafi Mall in Dubai. The singer took keen interest in the kitchen, providing recipes and her family’s signature garam masala, pounded in her hometown of Mumbai. Her inclination towards cooking began in her childhood, when she travelled extensively along with her father’s theatre troupe. She particularly enjoyed having meals with the entire crew seated together.

After her father’s death when she was just nine, Asha, along with her sisters including legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, had to look after the household as well as earn their family’s daily bread. Even though cooking became a compulsion then, Asha would continue to experiment in the kitchen, picking up the art of preparing North Indian and Maharashtrian delicacies through her family.

Asha’s expansion

After the instant success of Asha’s in Dubai, the chain expanded to other parts of the Middle East — Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Qatar. The franchise then reached the UK with the opening of two outlets in Birmingham and Manchester. While Asha Bhosle holds only 20% of the stakes in the business, the restaurant chain contributes significantly to her Rs 200-250 crore net worth, as per NDTV.

Asha’s in Dubai. Image credit: Asha’s website. Asha’s in Dubai. Image credit: Asha’s website.

Asha’s cuisine

The cuisine served at all the outlets of Asha’s is largely North Indian, with both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. Signature dishes include Bhatti Ka Chaap, Makai Seekh Kebab, Fish Biryani, Muscat Gosht, Awadhi Chicken Biryani, Kodi Curry, and Peshawari Maa Ki Daal. Some of these recipes have been personally put together by Asha. She famously learnt to cook the Awadi cuisine from Firdaus Jahan, the wife of legendary poet and lyricist Majrooh Sultanpuri, also Asha’s frequent collaborator in Hindi film music.

Signature dishes at Asha’s Birmingham. Image credit: Asha’s website. Signature dishes at Asha’s Birmingham. Image credit: Asha’s website.

Asha’s admirers

While everyone from Shah Rukh Khan to Javed Akhtar have confessed their love for Asha’s cooking, particularly the kebabs, back home, the singer’s restaurant chain has often invited Hollywood and international personalities, particularly in the Birmingham outlet. The most popular instance was when actor Tom Cruise showed up for an early dinner in 2021 after taking a break from the filming of his 2023 hit spy thriller Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1.

Asha’s in Birmingham. Image credit: Asha’s website. Asha’s in Birmingham. Image credit: Asha’s website.

He came unannounced without a reservation, accompanied by the film’s director Christopher McQuarrie and some crew members, along with his security detail. The actor requested not to be given special treatment as he sat in the middle of the restaurant for a meal. He enjoyed the Chicken Tikka Masala Curry so much that he ended up ordering another portion.

It was an absolute pleasure to welcome Tom Cruise to Asha’s Birmingham yesterday evening 🌟 Tom ordered our famous Chicken Tikka Masala and enjoyed it so much that as soon as he had finished, he ordered it all over again – The greatest compliment 😋 pic.twitter.com/gemd7QJUEg — Asha’s (@Ashas_UK) August 22, 2021

As that detail was made public by the official social media handles of Asha’s, the hashtag “Two Tikka Tom” went viral. Tom also posed for a picture with the staff outside the restaurant, quickly pulling his mask down while maintaining social distance during the Covid-19 pandemic. McQuarrie also enjoyed the palak paneer at Asha’s.

Statement from Asha’s Birmingham ​It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved founder and the voice that inspired generations, Asha Bhosle. We remain dedicated to honoring her memory by continuing the culinary journey she so dearly loved. pic.twitter.com/heoXulk4BN — Asha’s (@Ashas_UK) April 12, 2026

Other celebrities who famously visited Asha’s include British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran in 2022, Rolling Stones members Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood in 2020, and American singer-songwriter Pink in 2023. Pink visited Asha’s right before her concert in the UK, hailing her meal as “the best Indian food she’s ever had” during her performance.

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Asha’s Dubai outlet shuts down

Gulf News reported that the Wafi Mall outlet of Asha’s in Dubai has closed its doors temporarily as a mark of respect and mourning after the singer’s demise in Mumbai this past Sunday. The official website also posted an obituary, stating, “To the world, she was a voice that defined generations. To us, she was everything and she always will be.”

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“Asha Ji was not just the name behind Asha’s. She was its heart, its spirit, its very foundation. Her love for food, her instinct for flavour, and her deep sense of hospitality shaped what Asha’s became and what it will always remain,” read the statement. “While her voice will continue to live on across the world, her presence at Asha’s does not feel like something we have lost it is something we will continue to carry, every single day,” it added.