When Asha Bhosle picked top 10 Asha Bhosle songs, top slot went to two Umrao Jaan numbers

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle died at 92 on Sunday in Mumbai. She was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on April 11, due to extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. She delivered over 12,000 songs, across genres, languages and industries – including several iconic tracks like Aaja Aaja, O Haseena Zulfon Wali in Teesri Manzil (1966), Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja (Caravan, 1971), Yeh Mera Dil (Don, 1978), and many others.

The unfortunate news was confirmed by Asha Bhosle’s son, Anand Bhosle. “She passed away today. Those who wish to pay their last respects can visit her residence tomorrow at 11 am. The last rites will be performed tomorrow at 4 pm at Shivaji Park,” he told the reporters standing outside the hospital.

During an interview with HT Brunch in 2014, Asha Bhosle listed her Top 10 favourite songs:

1. Yeh kya jageh hai doston and In aankhon ki masti ke (Umrao Jaan, 1981)

Music: Khayyam | Lyrics: Shahryar

Umrao Jaan brought Asha one of her two National Film Awards and remains a favourite of the fans decades after it came out. Asha sang in a lower octave, delivering a restrained and haunting performance. Talking about the preparation that went into this classic, she had said, “Jaidevji was originally supposed to compose the music for this film, but later Khayyam saheb took over. Director Muzaffar Ali gave me a novel on Umrao Jaan to read to get into Umrao’s frame of mind before we recorded. Everything about this song was so unique. It was sad, haunting and I sung it two notes lower than my usual pitch. For In aankhon ki masti ke… Khayyam tried an Indian classical style and we improvised each line with harkats. Rekha added such magic to it.”

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2. Jhoote naina bole saachi batiyaan (Lekin, 1991)

Music: Hridaynath Mangeshkar | Lyrics: Gulzar

Lekin saw Asha collaborating with her brother whom she called a tough taskmaster who managed to push her. “My brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar is a tough taskmaster. He trips you and challenges you with his experimentation with form. We recorded this song late into the night. It is a classical tune beautifully composed and was a challenge to sing. It’s also Hemaji’s favourite.”

3. Kaali ghata chhaye (Sujata, 1959)

Music: SD Burman | Lyrics: Majrooh Sultanpuri

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Asha Bhosle credited the actor Nutan to add to her vocals, heightening the impact of what she called a ‘deceptively simple tune’ in the Bimal Roy film. Nutan’s simplicity and longing for love heightened the mood of Bimalda’s song.”

4. Aaiye meherban (Howrah Bridge, 1958)

Music: OP Nayyar | Lyrics: Qamar Jalalabadi

“Having the beautiful Madhubala as a diva crooner was half the battle won. OP Nayyar’s score was inspired.”

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5. Shok nazar ki bijliyan (Woh Kaun Thi, 1964)

Music: Madan Mohan. Lyrics: Raja Mehdi Ali Khan

“One of the few chartbusters I had with Madan Mohan. I liked the fact that it was picturised at a skating rink.”

6. Roz roz aankhon tale (Jeeva, 1986)

Music: RD Burman. Lyrics: Gulzar

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The Jeeva song had Asha Bhosle collaborating with husband RD Burman. “Pancham’s biggest misfortune was that his best songs never got their due or were only recognised after his time. I like this song’s opening and middle notes.”

7. Chain se humko kabhi (Pran Jaaye Par Vachan Na Jaaye, 1974)

Music: OP Nayyar | Lyrics: SH Bihari

“In sad moments, this song is a balm. I’m always asked for this song at my shows. SH Bihari has told me that the song was a reflection of the pain and turbulence I was going through at that time.”

8. Sajna hai mujhe (Saudagar, 1973)

Music: Ravindra Jain | Lyrics: Ravindra Jain

“The composition was melodious and also picturised evocatively.”

ALSO READ | ‘I’d have to change my singing style’: Asha Bhosle adopted a more Western singing style to avoid competing with sister Lata Mangeshkar

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9. Katra katra; Chhoti si kahaani se and Mera kuch saamaan (Ijaazat, 1988)

Music: RD Burman | Lyrics: Gulzar

“Pancham made me use the double voice effect – he made me sing Katra katra twice, one over the other, to get an echo effect. This was much before editing and new forms of dubbing evolved. It was a tough song. Those days, it was all one take. No cut, copy and paste.

At the recording of Mera kuch samaan, Pancham would quarrel with Gulzar over the esoteric lyrics. When I started humming the refrain ‘Woh lauta do’ Pancham caught on to that catchphrase and composed the tune.”

10. Raaz ki baat hai (Dil Hi To Hai, 1963)

Music: Roshan. Lyrics: Sahir Ludhianvi

“One of my favourite qawwalis. If I’m not mistaken, Lata didi is also very fond of this song of mine.”