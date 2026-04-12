Asha Bhosle health update: Legendary singer is ‘better and recovering’

Asha Bhosle health update: After being admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital due to 'extreme exhaustion and a chest infection,' legendary singer Asha Bhosle is now on the road to recovery.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
2 min readMumbaiApr 12, 2026 09:14 AM IST
Asha Bhosle health updateA source close to singer Asha Bhosle shares health update. (Photos; Asha Bhosle/Instagram)
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Asha Bhosle health update: Legendary singer Asha Bhosle was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday evening. While initial reports suggested she had suffered a cardiac arrest, her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle later clarified on social media that the singer was hospitalised due to “extreme exhaustion and a chest infection.” SCREEN has now learned that the veteran singer’s condition has improved.

A source close to Asha Bhosle confirmed to SCREEN, “She is better and recovering.”

Hospital authorities are yet to issue an official statement on the legendary singer’s health.

On Saturday night, Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter Zanai Bhosle shared a statement on social media regarding her hospitalisation. Zanai wrote on Instagram, “My grandmother Asha Bhosle has been admitted to the hospital due to extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. We request that you respect our privacy. Treatment is ongoing, and we hope everything will be well. We will share a positive update soon.”

Also Read: Legendary singer Asha Bhosle admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital

 

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A post shared by Zanai Bhosle💜 (@zanaibhosle) 

Reacting to Zanai Bhosle’s post, Neil Nitin Mukesh commented, “All our prayers for her speedy recovery, my dear.” Tanishaa Mukerji wrote, “Love heals! Praying for a quick recovery!” Actor Sanjay Kapoor posted, “Wishing her a speedy recovery.” Anupam Kher said, “Will pray for her good health.”

Also Read | Asha Bhosle admits she adopted a more Western singing style to avoid competing with Lata Mangeshkar: ‘Our voices were very similar initially’

Asha Bhosle, one of Bollywood’s most celebrated singers, has remained a prominent figure in Indian music for over seven decades. Over the course of her career, she delivered numerous evergreen classics, including “Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko,” “Aao Huzoor Tumko,” “Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja,” “In Aankhon Ki Masti,” and “Dil Cheez Kya Hai.”

The 92-year-old may have stepped away from regular playback singing, but until recently, she continued to perform at live shows.

Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
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Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

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