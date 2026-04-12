Asha Bhosle health update: Legendary singer is ‘better and recovering’

Asha Bhosle health update: Legendary singer Asha Bhosle was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday evening. While initial reports suggested she had suffered a cardiac arrest, her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle later clarified on social media that the singer was hospitalised due to “extreme exhaustion and a chest infection.” SCREEN has now learned that the veteran singer’s condition has improved.

A source close to Asha Bhosle confirmed to SCREEN, “She is better and recovering.”

Hospital authorities are yet to issue an official statement on the legendary singer’s health.

On Saturday night, Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter Zanai Bhosle shared a statement on social media regarding her hospitalisation. Zanai wrote on Instagram, “My grandmother Asha Bhosle has been admitted to the hospital due to extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. We request that you respect our privacy. Treatment is ongoing, and we hope everything will be well. We will share a positive update soon.”