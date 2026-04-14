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Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter Zanai ‘overwhelmed with emotions’ after state funeral, says late singer ‘has seen all the love’
Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle was inconsolable after the singer's funeral on Monday. She's now opened up on the deeply personal loss.
Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter Zanai Bhosle, who looked visibly distraught after her passing, has opened up on the huge loss. After being consoled by the likes of Tabu and Vicky Kaushal at the antim darshan and state funeral of the legendary singer, an overwhelmed Zanai took to her Instagram Stories to share gratitude.
“So overwhelmed with emotions, I’ll write something when I can, but I have to say that there were so many people who have respected her and honoured her today and beyond it all, shown so much love,” Zanai wrote, sharing pictures from Asha’s antim darshan at her Mumbai residence and her state funeral from Shivaji Park. Her grandmother was wrapped in tricolour as mourners surrounded her.
“I thank you all from the bottom of my heart. She deserved every bit of it. I realise that she lives on in every one of us in our hearts forever and she has seen it all from above,” added Zanai. In the next Instagram Story, she shared a throwback still with her grandmother and wrote, “Goodbye my love, love of my life (red heart emoji).”
ALSO READ | Asha Bhosle laid to rest with full state honours, India bids an emotional adieu to the queen of versatility
Zanai was very close to her grandmother. Influenced by Asha’s legendary music career, Zanai began training in music at an early age. All set to turn an actor, she’s already a social media influencer. “I love my grandmom. Mera unke saath itna deep connection hai ki main unko bas dekhti rehti hu aur kabhi kabhi ro leti hu. (I have such a deep connection with her that I just keep looking at her, and sometimes I end up crying),” Zanai told Filmgyan earlier.
“I don’t wanna share her with everyone. I don’t wanna give her to anyone. She is mine. And it is very personal for me,” Zanai spoke fondly of her dadi back then. She also teared up while adding, “Life is short and not everybody is with us at all points.” She also revealed her favourite Asha Bhosle song — “Mera Kuchh Saaman” from Gulzar’s 1987 seminal romance Ijaazat.
Asha Bhosle passed away due to multi-organ failure on April 12. She was cremated with full state honours on Monday. Her son, Anand Bhosle, performed the last rites, as the gun salute rang out. Among other family members present were Asha’s sister Usha Mangeshkar, also a singer, and brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar, a music composer.
Also Read — ‘Nothing mattered anymore’: The ‘cursed mantra’ from Asha Bhosle’s brother that saved her after daughter’s tragic death
Among those gathered to pay their last respects to the singer were Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, filmmaker Ramesh Sippy, and actors Aamir Khan and Vicky Kaushal. Before the pyre was lit, singers Shaan, Sudesh Bhosle, and Anup Jalota paid a musical tribute to the enduring legend.
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