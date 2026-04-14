Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter Zanai ‘overwhelmed with emotions’ after state funeral, says late singer ‘has seen all the love’

Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter Zanai Bhosle, who looked visibly distraught after her passing, has opened up on the huge loss. After being consoled by the likes of Tabu and Vicky Kaushal at the antim darshan and state funeral of the legendary singer, an overwhelmed Zanai took to her Instagram Stories to share gratitude.

“So overwhelmed with emotions, I’ll write something when I can, but I have to say that there were so many people who have respected her and honoured her today and beyond it all, shown so much love,” Zanai wrote, sharing pictures from Asha’s antim darshan at her Mumbai residence and her state funeral from Shivaji Park. Her grandmother was wrapped in tricolour as mourners surrounded her.