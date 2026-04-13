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Asha Bhosle Funeral LIVE Updates: Asha Bhosle to be cremated with full state honours, antim darshan to begin at 10 am

Asha Bhosle Funeral LIVE Updates: Legendary singer Asha Bhosle dies at 92. Follow last rites, final journey, tributes and latest reactions.

Asha Bhosle funeralAsha Bhosle dies at 92: The legendary singer's funeral will be held in Mumbai on Monday.

Asha Bhosle Funeral LIVE Updates: Asha Bhosle, legendary singer and one of Indian cinema’s most versatile voices, died of multi-organ failure on Sunday. She passed away at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, a day after being admitted there due to a chest infection and exhaustion.

Asha Bhosle Death: Celebrities pay tribute to legendary singer

The 92-year-old singer’s son, Anand Bhosle, said that the last rites will be held on Monday. “People can pay their last respects to her at 11 am on Monday at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where she lived. Her last rites will be performed at 4 pm at Shivaji Park,” Anand told reporters stationed outside the hospital on Sunday.

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Asha Bhosle successfully stepped out of the shadow of her late elder sister, Bharat Ratna recipient Lata Mangeshkar, with a genre-defying voice and created her own universe in Hindi playback singing.

Bhosle sang professionally for more than eight decades, recording an incredible 12,000 songs, for which she also holds a Guinness World Record. Her first song was in 1943 at the age of 10 for the Marathi film Majha Bal. She continued to sing until the late 2010s and beyond, making her one of the longest performing singers in global music history.

Asha Bhosle has been bestowed the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan by the Indian government. She’s also the recipient of two National Awards — the first for her ghazal “Dil Cheez Kya Hai” from Muzaffar Ali’s 1981 seminal period drama Umrao Jaan, and the second for the romantic melody “Mera Kuchh Saaman” from Gulzar’s 1987 cult romance Ijaazat.

Bhosle’s other popular songs include “Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar,” “In Aankhon Ki Masti,” “Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja,” “Duniya Mein Logon Ko,” and “Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main,” to name a few.

Live Updates
Apr 13, 2026 08:16 AM IST
Asha Bhosle Funeral LIVE Updates: Asha Bhosle will be cremated with full state honours, says Maharashtra Minister

Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar on Sunday announced that legendary singer Asha Bhosle will be cremated with full state honours following her demise at the age of 92. Speaking to the reporters, Shelar said the entire country and Maharashtra are mourning the end of an era, adding that Bhosle's contribution to music brought joy not only to India but also to audiences across the world.

"Today, the entire country and Maharashtra are mourning the end of an era. Her work and her music were a source of joy not only for India but for the entire world," he said.

Apr 13, 2026 08:16 AM IST
Asha Bhosle Funeral LIVE Updates: Antim Darshan will take place from 10 am to 2 pm

Asha Bhosle's family shared on Sunday, that her mortal remains will be kept for Antim Darshan from 10 am to 2 pm at Casa Grande Tower A, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, followed by the funeral at 4 pm at Shivaji Park on Monday, 13 April 2026.

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