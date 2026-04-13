Asha Bhosle laid to rest with full state honours, India bids an emotional adieu to the queen of versatility

Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle’s last rites were performed at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Monday evening, April 13, as the country bid her final farewell with full state honours. Since morning, a large number of people, including luminaries from the artistic world and admirers from all walks of life, have been making a beeline to Casa Grande in Lower Parel, where she lived, to pay their last respects to the musical legend. Sachin Tendulkar, AR Rahman, Ranveer Singh, Tabu, CM Devendra Fadnavis and Riteish Deshmukh were among those. Actors Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, director Ramesh Sippy attended the funeral at Shivaji Park.

Subsequently, her mortal remains were taken on a vehicle to Shivaji Park, located about five kilometres away from her residence. The vehicle was adorned with her favourite white and yellow flowers. Scores of fans thronged the path leading to the funeral site to catch a final glimpse of Asha and to thank her for the immense contributions she made to cinema and Indian music over her eight-decade career.

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The funeral that took place at 4 pm was attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, among others.

One of the most accomplished and celebrated playback singers in Indian cinema history, Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92 at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Sunday, April 12, due to multi-organ failure. She was admitted to the hospital on Saturday owing to extreme exhaustion and a chest infection.

Asha Bhosle’s last rites were performed at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee) Asha Bhosle’s last rites were performed at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Asha Bhosle’s funeral. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Asha Bhosle’s funeral. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde attended Asha Bhosle’s funeral. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde attended Asha Bhosle’s funeral. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

About Asha Bhosle

The younger sister of Bharat Ratna awardee Lata Mangeshkar, Asha recorded over 12,000 songs across various languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, and Gujarati. She holds the Guinness World Record as the most recorded artiste in music history.

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Born in 1933, Asha began her professional singing career at the age of 10, lending her voice to the song “Chala Chala Nav Bhala” in the Marathi film Majha Bal. Her playback singing eventually took off in the 1950s, and since then, she has been one of the most celebrated vocalists in Indian cinema, known for her versatility and immense range. While she was conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000, Asha Bhosle earned the Padma Vibhushan in 2008.