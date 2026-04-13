Asha Bhosle accorded full state honours: Emotional Sachin Tendulkar bids her a final goodbye, Tabu consoles singer’s granddaughter

Asha Bhosle funeral: Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away on Sunday after suffering multiple-organ failure. The 92-year-old singer was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday evening due to a chest infection. The last rites will take place with full state honours at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park on Monday afternoon even as celebs and politicians paid their last respects at an ‘antim darshan’ at the singer’s Lower Parel residence.

Among those who visited Asha’s residence included Tabu, Sachin Tendulkar, Riteish Deshmukh, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and politician Uddhav Thackeray. Tabu, who recently shared a post for the legendary singer and recalled how Asha gifted her a guitar only sometime back, was seen consoling the singer’s granddaughter Zanai Bhosle.

Also Read: Asha Bhosle Funeral Live Updates

Tabu pays last respects to Asha Bhosle (Photo: Varinder Cahwla) Tabu pays last respects to Asha Bhosle (Photo: Varinder Cahwla)

Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali also arrived to pay their last respects, other than Riteish Deshmukh and singer AR Rahman. Veteran actress Madhu Raja was also seen paying her final respect to Asha Bhosle. Asha’s last public appearance was at Sachin’s son, Arjun Tendulkar’s wedding.

Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar attend Asha Bhosle funeral (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar attend Asha Bhosle funeral (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

CM Devendra Fadnavis, Jackie Shroff, Ajay-Atul, Shabana Azmi, and Javed Akhtar had also visited Ashaji’s residence last night.

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Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan also paid his last respects to Asha Bhosle. Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh accompanied his father as they bid farewell to the legendary singer.

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Ashaji’s sister, Meena Mangeshkar, was brought in a wheelchair to pay her last respects. Singer Anuradha Paudwal was also seen getting emotional at the funeral.

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Celebs react to Asha Bhosle’s death

While Asha Bhosle’s death has been a huge loss to Indian cinema, many celebs, including Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra, and others, expressed grief on social media. A special tribute was paid to the legendary singer at the recent IPL Match, where players of The Mumbai Indians Team and The Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team observed a one-minute silence and wore black armbands in her honour.

Shreya Ghoshal and Karan Aujla also paid a tribute to Asha Bhosle during their live concerts. Reacting to her demise, actress Smriti Irani told SCREEN, “Asha Bhosle ji’s voice was not just timeless—it was transformative. She brought an unmatched versatility and emotional depth to Indian music, shaping generations of listeners and artists alike. Her legacy will live on through the countless melodies that continue to inspire and endure.”

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Singer Usha Uthup also told SCREEN, “Though people will talk about the technicalities and how she sang, I think she has been one of the most versatile and iconic singers of our time. There will be generations following her music; she will continue to inspire children from all generations to sing like her or at least learn from her music. It is a huge blow for all of us, and a song is always bigger than the singer; though her body is no more with us, the quality and volume of work she leaves behind will live forever. There is not a single day that I haven’t sung Dum Maaro Dum; there is not a single show, every show I have sung the song faithfully. I say, Thank you for the music, Ashaji, you are in a much better place, and world. May your soul rest in peace.”

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In her career spanning over seven decades, Asha Bhosle has sung over 12000 songs in several languages and across various genres. Some of her popular songs are ‘Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar,’ ‘In Aankhon Ki Masti,’ ‘Do Lafzon Ki Hai’, ‘Yeh Mera Dil’, Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja,’ ‘Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main,’ and many more.