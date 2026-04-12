Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle dies at 92

Asha Bhosle Dies at 92: Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle passed away in Mumbai on Sunday at the age of 92.

The news was confirmed by Asha Bhosle’s son Anand Bhosle. Anand told reporters outside the hospital, “She passed away today. Those who wish to pay their last respects can visit her residence tomorrow at 11 am. The last rites will be performed tomorrow at 4 pm at Shivaji Park.”

Asha Bhosle breathed her last at Breach Candy Hospital, where she had been admitted on April 11 due to extreme exhaustion and a chest infection.

Asha Bhosle’s passing marks the end of an extraordinary musical journey that spanned over eight decades. She began singing at the age of 10, making her debut with “Chala Chala Nav Bala” for the 1943 Marathi film Majha Bal. Five years later, she entered Hindi cinema with “Saawan Aaya” in Chunariya (1948). Her breakthrough came with “Maang Ke Saath Tumhara” and “Uden Jab Jab Zulfein Teri” in Naya Daur (1957), where she voiced all songs for the female lead, Vyjayanthimala. While stalwarts like her sister Lata Mangeshkar, Shamshad Begum, and Geeta Dutt dominated the 1950s, Bhosle went on to record more songs than any other female singer of that era.