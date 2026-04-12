Asha Bhosle dies at 92 LIVE Updates: Celebrities pay tribute; singer’s funeral to be held on Monday

Asha Bhosle dies at 92: Legendary singer passes away. (Express archive photo)

Asha Bhosle Death News LIVE Updates: Singer Asha Bhosle, one of the most iconic and versatile voices in Indian music, has passed away at the age of 92, marking the end of an extraordinary era that shaped the sound of Hindi cinema for over eight decades.

Confirming Asha Bhosle’s demise, her son Anand Bhosle told reporters outside the hospital, “She passed away today. Those who wish to pay their last respects can visit her residence tomorrow at 11 am. The last rites will be performed tomorrow at 4 pm at Shivaji Park.”

Story continues below this ad Also Read – Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle dies at 92 of multi-organ failure Asha Bhosle breathed her last at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, where she had been admitted on Saturday evening due to extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. Her demise has left the Indian entertainment industry in mourning, with celebrities across the country taking to social media to express their condolences to the bereaved family. Considered among India’s most iconic playback singers, Asha has recorded over 12,000 songs in a career that spanned over seven decades. She has sung in multiple Indian and foreign languages. She is a recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the country’s highest honour in cinema, Padma Vibhushan as well as multiple National Film Awards. Sister of India’s ‘nightingale’ Lata Mangeshkar, she was known for her versatility with her repertoire including classical music to ghazals to cabaret and pop. Some of her most memorable songs include ‘Dum Maaro Dum’, ‘Dil Cheez Kya Hai’, ‘Chura Liya Hai Tumne’ and ‘Abhi Na Jao’ among many more. Live Updates Apr 12, 2026 01:43 PM IST Asha Bhosle Death LIVE Updates: Maharshtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, 'There will never be another versatile singer who could embrace change so naturally' Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis also wrote about Asha Bhosle's versatility. "Whether it was Bhaktigeet, Bhavgeet, Natyasangeet, Ghazals, Classical music, Rabindra Sangeet, folk songs, or Pop, she left her unique mark on every genre. She sang over 12,000 songs in more than 20 Indian languages, including Marathi, Hindi, and Bengali, as well as foreign languages. Along with the ‘Maharashtra Bhushan,’ she was also honored with awards like the ‘Bangla Bibhushan.’ There will never be another versatile singer who could embrace change so naturally. Recently, we were together at a World Radio Day event where she insisted I sing ‘Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar...’ and even remarked, ‘See, I made the Chief Minister sing.’ It is hard to imagine that we will no longer have Ashatai’s presence with us. I offer my heartfelt tribute to her. We share in the grief of her family and her countless fans across the country. Om Shanti." Apr 12, 2026 01:42 PM IST Asha Bhosle Death LIVE Updates: Maharshtra CM Devendra Fadnavis pays tribute to 'Asha tai' Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis shared his tribute for Asha Bhosle and said, "The news of the passing of veteran singer, Padma Vibhushan and Maharashtra Bhushan Ashatai Bhosle, who celebrated her 90th birthday with great enthusiasm three years ago, is deeply saddening. With her demise, another star from the Mangeshkar family has fallen after Lata Didi. Today, the beautiful garden of melodies stands desolate. Ashatai's voice was the soul of music. She was the perennial green season of singing and a melodic ocean of emotions. From soulful songs like ‘Tora Man Darpan Kehlae’ to tracks like ‘Khallas,’ she sang various moods with effortless ease." Apr 12, 2026 01:41 PM IST Asha Bhosle Death LIVE Updates: 'Immortal voice falls silent,' says Uddhav Thackeray Sharing condolences on Asha Bhosle's death, Uddhav Thackeray shared, "Extremely saddened to hear the news of Asha Bhosle's passing. An immortal voice of the Indian music world has fallen silent today. Her melodies brought joy to many generations and touched countless emotions. She was a vibrant personality; after Lata Didi, she stood as a pillar of a great era in the field of music. This pillar of the Indian music industry has now collapsed. Her songs will remain her immortality. A humble tribute to her memory." Apr 12, 2026 01:39 PM IST Asha Bhosle Death LIVE Updates: Asha Bhosle, India’s most versatile and prolific voice Born in 1933 in Sangli, Maharashtra, to Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar and Shevanti Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle was one of five siblings. Her elder sister, Lata Mangeshkar, went on to become one of the most celebrated voices in Indian music history. Asha was just nine years old when her father passed away, after which the family relocated to Mumbai. She began her musical journey at a young age, singing professionally for the first time at 10 for the Marathi film Majha Bal, where she recorded the song “Chala Chala Nav Bhala.” Her entry into Hindi cinema came soon after, with her first song “Saawan Aaya” for the 1948 film Chunariya. READ MORE Apr 12, 2026 01:24 PM IST Asha Bhosle Death LIVE Updates: Mamata Banerjee pays tribute to Asha Bhosle West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to X to post, "Profoundly saddened by the demise of the great musical genius Asha Bhosle. She has been an inspiring and mesmerising singer who reigned over our hearts for generations. She sang many Bengali songs too, and is incredibly popular in Bengal also. We could confer our highest civilian award 'Bangabibhushan' on her in 2018. My heartfelt condolences to her family and fraternity and millions of her fans all over the world." Apr 12, 2026 01:19 PM IST Asha Bhosle Death LIVE Updates: 'The Voice of Love is no longer with us' Singer Harshdeep Kaur took to X to post, "Asha Bhosle ji “The Voice of Love” is no longer with us.. Unable to accept this news.. just met her last month and took her blessings.. her aura as always put me in awe.. She was an inspiration.. an institution of music.. she will always live with us through her melodious songs." Apr 12, 2026 01:17 PM IST Asha Bhosle Death LIVE Updates: Singer's funeral to be held on Monday The news of Asha Bhosle's demise was confirmed by her son Anand Bhosle. Speaking to reporters outside the hospital, he said, “She passed away today. Those who wish to pay their last respects can visit her residence tomorrow at 11 am. The last rites will be performed tomorrow at 4 pm at Shivaji Park.” Apr 12, 2026 01:15 PM IST Asha Bhosle Death LIVE Updates: Asha Bhosle death cause Dr Pratit Samdani shared with ANI that Asha Bhosle breathed her last today in Breach Candy Hospital. She passed away due to multi-organ failure. Apr 12, 2026 01:10 PM IST Asha Bhosle Death LIVE Updates: Legendary singer is no more Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai at the age of 92. Her son Anand Bhosle confirmed the news of her demise. Read More Here

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd