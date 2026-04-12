How Asha Bhosle forced herself to evolve out of sister Lata Mangeshkar’s shadow, spoke about their ‘quiet’ competition

Asha Bhosle, one of Indian cinema’s most versatile and beloved singers, died in Mumbai on Sunday at the age of 92. Her family confirmed that she breathed her last at Breach Candy Hospital, bringing to a close a career that spanned over seven decades.

For millions, Asha Bhosle was more than a singer, she was a voice that grew with them, shifting effortlessly across moods, genres, and generations.

ALSO READ | Asha Bhosle death updates: India says goodbye to the beloved golden voice

Alongside her elder sister, Lata Mangeshkar, she helped define the golden era of Indian cinema with their voices. Yet, there was a time when a young Asha feared she would always remain in her elder sister’s shadow.

In an interview with India Today, she recalled how a production man once mistook Lata’s voice for hers.

“I come from a family of musicians. Right from my father to my sister, they were all singers. My voice was very much similar to didi (Lata Mangeshkar). Initially when I sang, my voice would come out the same as didi. Once a man called me. During those days, music records would not have the name of the singers but actors. So the actor in that particular film was Asha (Parekh), and so the record was tentatively titled Asha Pictures. He mistook Didi’s voice for mine. He said, ‘Yeh Asha ka gaana hai’, I clarified right then, ‘No, it’s not me. It’s my sister’s song. Then he apologised and was like, ‘My bad’.”

That incident triggered a turning point. Asha began questioning her artistic identity.

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“I thought to myself, if I continue to sing in a similar voice to didi, then I will never get work as long as didi is in the business. I won’t have a name and fame of my own”

(Photo: Instagram/Asha Bhosle) (Photo: Instagram/Asha Bhosle)

“After this incident, I began to change my style of singing. I started to watch English movies to learn western songs, observe how they would sing in English. I also learnt how to sing qawwali, ghazal, the voice modulations needed in different form of singing. I started to learn it all”, she added.

Asha Bhosle started incorporating the Western singing style in her singing.

“I had the habit of watching English films and listening to English songs. They sing very operatically. But there’s no quivering in our voices when we sing here in India. Indian songs are sung straight. I wanted to be able to sing all kinds of songs. So I brought the Western singing style to India. I trained myself accordingly then,” shared Asha.

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Collaboration and competition with Lata Mangeshkar

Asha frequently collaborated with Lata Mangeshkar. These recordings came with a quiet pressure.

“Whenever I used to record with didi, I had to be extremely conscious. I had to be prepared as to what different thing will she add this time to this song. We had a thing of adding our own touch to songs we sang, so I used to be worried, what new thing would she add. There was a pressure to give an equal attempt at adding something new to the song, to leave my mark,” she said.

She acknowledged, “There was definitely a competition between us. It was a healthy one. This (competition) enhanced our songs.”

A voice that kept evolving with time

That adaptability became her greatest strength. Over an extraordinary career spanning more than seven decades, Asha Bhosle recorded over 12,000 songs, earning a place in the Guinness World Records.

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She believed her versatility was the key to longevity. Her ability to move effortlessly between genres and generations set her apart.

“Young boys used to really like my songs. When they get old, they prefer the classical style of singing. So, I’ve been moving along with the upcoming generations,” she once said.

Hits that defined generations

From the energetic “Aaja Aaja” and “O Mere Sona Re” to the iconic “Piya Tu Ab To Aaja,” from “Yeh Mera Dil” to “Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko,” Asha Bhosle gave Hindi cinema some of its most unforgettable songs. Her voice could flirt, tease, ache, and soar—all within the same breath.

She was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan in 2008 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2001. She won her first Filmfare Awards for “Garibon Ki Suno” (Dus Lakh, 1967) and “Pardes Mein Rehne Do” (Shikar, 1969). She has also won National Film Awards for her work in films like Umrao Jaan and Ijaazat.

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Interestingly, both she and Lata chose to step back from awards at the peak of their careers. Lata stopped accepting them after 1968 to encourage new talent, and Asha followed suit in 1978.