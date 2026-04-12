‘I am film industry’s last Mughal’: The defiant final years of Asha Bhosle and her 80-year journey as an artiste

When music icon Asha Bhosle turned 90, she had a grand celebration, with a Broadway-style live show at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena where she not only performed her popular songs but also shook a leg. “I like doing extraordinary things. Music has been my life. It has given me so much. I decided to do a spectacular concert on my 90th birthday. I doubt if anyone in the world has achieved this feat,” said the legend, who remained defiant of age and expectation, in an exclusive interview to The Indian Express in 2023.

While announcing this special show at a press meet, the incomparable singer had said: “Mein iss film industry ki aakhri Mughal hoon (I am the last Mughal of the film industry)”. This referred to both her longevity and her creative association with generations of musicians and filmmakers. Elaborating on her statement, Bhosle had said: “I was around 10 when I started my singing career in 1943. Over the decades, I have worked with the industry’s best and come to know them closely. Whatever I am today is because of the 80 years of journey I have had as an artist.”