‘I am film industry’s last Mughal’: The defiant final years of Asha Bhosle and her 80-year journey as an artiste

When music icon Asha Bhosle turned 90, she had a grand celebration, with a Broadway-style live show at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena where she not only performed her popular songs but also shook a leg. “I like doing extraordinary things. Music has been my life. It has given me so much. I decided to do a spectacular concert on my 90th birthday. I doubt if anyone in the world has achieved this feat,” said the legend, who remained defiant of age and expectation, in an exclusive interview to The Indian Express in 2023.
While announcing this special show at a press meet, the incomparable singer had said: “Mein iss film industry ki aakhri Mughal hoon (I am the last Mughal of the film industry)”. This referred to both her longevity and her creative association with generations of musicians and filmmakers. Elaborating on her statement, Bhosle had said: “I was around 10 when I started my singing career in 1943. Over the decades, I have worked with the industry’s best and come to know them closely. Whatever I am today is because of the 80 years of journey I have had as an artist.”
Padma Vibhushan Padma Vibhushan, who was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on April 11 due to chest infection, passed away at 12 noon on April 12. During her eight-decade long career, Bhosle has not only established herself as a musical giant but also as an incredibly talented versatile artiste. Yet, she never took her talent for granted, approaching every new assignment with fresh energy. That made her unstoppable. She even believes that her “connection with music has grown stronger” with age. “I no longer just sing a tune, I feel the notes surging through my veins. It’s almost like I see the music. It’s difficult to explain. One has to feel it to understand it,” said the 1933-born singer, who is the daughter of vocalist late Deenanath Mangeshkar.
Asha Bhosle built a remarkable career that spanned over 80 years.
Born in Sangli, Bhosle made her playback debut at the age of 10 with the Marathi film Majha Bal (1943). Five years later, she recorded her first solo Hindi film song in the 1949-movie Raat Ki Raani. That was the year her elder sister Lata Mangeshkar shot to fame with the astounding success of ‘Aayega aane wala’ in Mahal (1949). When Bhosle stepped into the industry, playback singers Geeta Dutt and Shamshad Begum too were at the peak of popularity. But eventually Bhosle would go on to carve a space uniquely her own.
“Initially, I had to face a lot of challenges. But then, that’s life. I faced all the difficulties head on and overcame them. This made me enjoy the good times even more,” said the Dadasaheb Phalke Award recipient, who has lent her voice to over 12,000 songs. Over the decades, she has collaborated with talented music directors of different generations, including, OP Nayyar, Shankar-Jaikishen, RD Burman, Khayyam, Bappi Lahiri and AR Rahman. She even developed her “own individual style”. She said: “The most difficult part of my musical journey was to consciously create my own identity. Today, I am pleased that my form of music is known as the Asha Bhosle style.”
In spite of her age, The singer, for whom music is “equivalent to breathing”, never stopped her daily riyaaz. Calling herself “an accident singer”, who used to keenly listen to her father Deenanath Mangeshkar, his disciples and elder singer Lata Mangeshkar sing, she talked about working on her art. “No matter what you want to do, immerse yourselves in it,” says Bhosle.
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When asked about how she manages to stay “positive” even after the roller-coaster ride she had, Bhosle responded with the song ‘Zindagi kaisi hai paheli haae, kabhi to hasaaye, kabhi ye rulaaye’ from Anand (1970), sung by Manna Dey. “My life has been like the waves in a sea. I have reached this stage after going through that (the restless movement),” said the icon, who made the extraordinary seem like second nature.
Alaka Sahani is a prominent film critic and journalist based in Mumbai. With a career spanning over two decades, she has established herself as one of India’s most authoritative voices in cinematic journalism, known for an analytical approach and insights that transcend the standard cycle of celebrity journalism.
Expertise & Accolades
In 2014, Alaka was honoured with the National Film Award for Best Film Critic. Her Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) citation specifically lauded her for "highlighting facets of cinema beyond glamour and gossip" and for her ability to delve into the contemporary relevance of iconic filmmakers. Her commitment to journalistic integrity was further recognised in 2019 with a Special Mention at the Red Ink Awards for her investigative feature, 'In Search of a Star'. Her article titled 'People Like Us', published in The Indian Express on March 27, 2022, was shortlisted for Red Ink Award, 2023.
Global Industry Leadership
Alaka’s expertise is sought after by major international and domestic film bodies:
Golden Globes: In 2025, she joined the international voting body for the 83rd Annual Golden Globes.
National Film Awards: She served on the prestigious jury for the 68th National Film Awards, helping select the finest contributions to Indian cinema.
Global Perspective: Her work consistently bridges the gap between commercial Bollywood A-listers and emerging independent talents, offering nuanced insights into both Indian regional cinema and international film trends.
Focus & Vision
Beyond the screen, Alaka is a dedicated observer of Mumbai’s vibrant theatre scene and the historical evolution of the moving image. Through her long-form articles and deep-dive interviews, she continues to challenge "tried-and-tested" templates, providing readers with a deep understanding of the artistic and systemic workings of the Indian and global film industry. ... Read More