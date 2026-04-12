When Asha Bhosle opened up about ‘abuse’ during first marriage, conservative family couldn’t handle ‘singing star for a daughter-in-law’

Asha Bhosle passed away at 92 in Mumbai on Sunday, April 12. Asha had a successful career that lasted for over eight decades, and through the early part of her career, she handled her work while being a single mother. Asha first got married at 16 when she eloped with Ganpatrao Bhosle, who was 20 years older than her. The financial situation of their household was such that Asha had no option but to work and earn money, along with taking care of her house, children and in-laws. In an earlier chat, she had revealed that this was an abusive marriage.

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Asha had previously shared that Ganpatrao earned only Rs 100 per month, which was not enough for the entire family, and thus, she had to step in to shoulder some responsibility for the finances of the household. Asha’s elopement with a much older man had already caused some friction between her and her family, as sister Lata Mangeshkar temporarily cut ties with her. At that time, Lata and Asha were both trying to make it as singers, as the family was facing a difficult time since the passing of their father, Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar. Asha’s act of elopement disturbed Lata, as she, being the oldest of all siblings, did not approve. “Lata didi did not speak to me for a long time. She disapproved of the alliance,” she told Kavita Chhibber in a 2003 interview.

Woke up at 5 am got riyaaz, left behind 1-month-old to go out and sing

Soon after her marriage, Asha welcomed her firstborn Hemant, in 1949, and in a chat with Doordarshan Kolkata in 1993, she recalled that this was the moment that she truly realised that to provide a comfortable life to her son, she would have to get out of the house as well. Leaving a one-month-old infant behind with her in-laws, Asha would go out and earn via singing gigs. She shared, “I would have to leave my one-month-old behind so I could go and sing and earn money. In those struggle days, sometimes I would get a song, sometimes I would not. I would wake at 5 am for riyaaz. Apart from all this, I had to do all the household chores as well.” She welcomed her daughter Varsha in 1956.

Asha Bhosle with her oldest son Hemant. (Photo: Express Archives) Asha Bhosle with her oldest son Hemant. (Photo: Express Archives)

Asha recalled that when she moved to Borivali with her husband’s family, it used to be a village and her routine comprised fetching water from the well, cooking for all the members of the house, dropping the kids off at their school and then rushing off to work. This went on for a few years, but the marriage came to an end in 1960 when she was asked to leave her husband’s home while she was pregnant with her youngest son Anand.

‘There was abuse and ill-treatment’

The marriage turned abusive and Asha, while she was pregnant with her third child, was met with a harsh challenge. She was asked to leave her husband’s house and fend for herself. In a 2003 chat with Kavita Chhibber, Asha shared that hers was a love marriage. “There was abuse and ill-treatment, and I was finally asked to leave when I was expecting my youngest son, Anand, and I did go back to my mother, sisters, and brother. I do not blame anyone and have no ill will,” she said and added, “The family was very conservative, and they could not handle a singing star for a daughter-in-law.”

Asha Bhosle was asked to leave her husband’s home when she was pregnant with her youngest son Anand. (Photo: Express Archives) Asha Bhosle was asked to leave her husband’s home when she was pregnant with her youngest son Anand. (Photo: Express Archives)

Asha and Ganpatrao separated in 1960. While Asha had been bringing up her children mostly alone, after the separation, she had no support from anyone. Her husband passed away in 1966. While Asha was turning a superstar at work, there were some who would constantly criticise her ‘bold’ song choices. But for Asha, it was clear that she was working to make money for her family. “People would ask, ‘Why do you sing such songs?’ I asked, ‘Should I leave it? Who will take care of my children then? Was I singing for happiness?’ It was my need. I had to raise my kids,” she told ITMB in 2007.

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Years after Ganpatrao’s passing, Asha chose to marry again in 1980 with music composer RD Burman.

DISCLAIMER: This article touches on themes of domestic abuse, financial hardship, and the emotional challenges of single parenthood. The details provided are for biographical and reflective purposes and should not be taken as professional or legal advice. If you or someone you know is affected by the issues discussed, please reach out to a qualified professional or support group.