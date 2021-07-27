Asha Bhosle’s ‘chai pe charcha’ pic features Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi and Tanve Azmi

As Covid-19 restrictions are now being eased out, many people are able to meet their family, friends and loved ones once again in the safety of their homes. Legendary singer Asha Bhosle too caught up with her friends and actors Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Tanve Azmi and others in Mumbai on Monday night.

Asha Bhosle took to her social media platforms to share a group picture with her friends from the Monday get-together. She captioned her post with, “Chai pe charcha.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asha Bhosle (@asha.bhosle)

Asha Bhosle has been spending time with her family, especially her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle through the coronavirus induced lockdowns. She has shared several videos on her social media platforms of the time she spent at home and how she celebrated her 87th birthday with her family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asha Bhosle (@asha.bhosle)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asha Bhosle (@asha.bhosle)

In March last year, Asha Bhosle was honoured with the Maharashtra Ratna Award, instituted by the state government to recognise distinguished work and achievements of eminent persons from the state. It carries a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh and a citation.

On the work front, Asha was last seen as a special judge on an Indian Idol 12 episode earlier this month, along with Himesh Reshammiya, Anu Malik and Sonu Kakkar. The episode celebrated the musical journey of the 87-year-old singer, where the singing reality show contestants were seen performing her songs.