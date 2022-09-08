scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

Asha Bhosle brought up her kids as a single mother, had to sing to earn money: ‘I would have to leave my 1 month old so I could go sing’

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle, who turns 89 on Thursday, brought up her three children single-handedly whilst also making her mark as one of the most popular singers of Indian cinema.

asha bhosleAsha Bhosle raised her three children as a single mother. (Photo: Express Archives)

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle, who turns 89 on Thursday, has been singing in the movies since the 1940s. Even though Asha and her sister, late singer Lata Mangeshkar, were popular singers through those early days of Hindi film music, she had to go through many obstacles to make it. Before getting married to music composer RD Burman, Asha was married to Ganpatrao Bhosle with whom she had three children. During her first marriage, Asha shared that her husband would only earn Rs 100 a month so she also had to shoulder the responsibility of the household with him, along with single-handedly taking care of the household chores, and the kids.

In a 1993 chat with Salil Chowdhury, which aired on Doordarshan Kolkata, Asha shared that when she started singing, she used to live away from Mumbai (then Bombay) and would travel in a train every day to come to the city. When she had her son Hemant in 1949, she had to leave her one-month-old behind with her in-laws so she could pursue her singing career as she needed the money.  “I would have to leave my one-month-old behind so I could go and sing and earn money. In those struggle days, sometimes I would get a song, sometimes I would not. I would wake at 5 am for riyaaz. Apart from all this, I had to do all the household chores as well,” she said.

asha bhosle Asha Bhosle is celebrating her 89th birthday on Thursday. (Photo: Express Archives)
Also Read |When Lata Mangeshkar addressed rumours of rift with Asha Bhosle: There were things in her youth I didn’t approve of

Asha recalled that when she later moved to Borivali, it used to be a village. The world was starting to know Asha as a singer but her daily routine comprised of fetching water from the well, cooking all the meals, packing lunch boxes for the kids, dropping them to school, and even taking care of her in-laws. After all of this, she would stand up for hours on end and record the songs, even when it sometimes took 8 hours. She recalled that even when she moved to a bigger house, the household chores were still her duty. “God has given me a lot of energy, and a strong will power too. I would never say no to anything. I would stand up and sing as long as it would take… 6-8 hours. Sometimes the whole night,” she said. She shared that even when she was starting to do well for herself and would travel to the studios in her car, she would still have to come back home in the middle of the day to take care of her kids’ meals.

Asha separated from her husband in 1960, and in 1966, he passed away. While she had been taking care of her children all on her own since the separation, she was now a single parent who was solely responsible for her kids’ well being. In a 2007 conversation with ITMB show, Asha shared that her reputation as a cabaret song singer preceded her and many older people would object to her style of singing. “People would ask why do you sing such songs. I asked should I leave it? Who will take care of my children then? Was I singing for happiness? It was my need. I had to raise my kids,” she said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 wo...Premium
Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 wo...
Covid distress: One in 6 MSME loan accounts under Govt pandemic relief pa...Premium
Covid distress: One in 6 MSME loan accounts under Govt pandemic relief pa...
In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracyPremium
In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracy
UPSC Key-September 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Section 66A’ or ‘Rawls t...Premium
UPSC Key-September 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Section 66A’ or ‘Rawls t...
asha bhosle birthday Asha Bhosle raised her three children as a single mother. (Photo: Express Archives)

The veteran singer said that the responsibility of her children’s education and their future pushed her and she also acknowledged that being a single parent in a society like India was no easy feat. “You know how a single woman is treated in India, it is terrible. But I crossed through all of that,” she said.

While Asha Bhosle is certainly one of the most famous singers of the country, she knows the pitfalls of the profession far too well, which is why she was against the idea of her kids joining the film industry. Her oldest son Hemant Bhosle, who is named after the singer Hemant Kumar, worked as a composer for a short while. “I was very against them joining the film industry. Despite that, my oldest son Hemant Bhosle became a music director. But I did not want any of them to enter the music industry. Because there is a thing about films. If you are lucky, and you are good everyone will put you on a pedestal. But you won’t even realise when you fall. You will get a lot of work but one day, you won’t have anything.  The moment someone new enters, the old ones are forgotten,” she said. Asha said that the idea of what would happen to her kids if the movies aren’t kind to them scared her. “If something like this happens, what would my kids do? So I said no. I said you won’t get into this profession. I did not allow them at all.”

asha bhosle kids Asha Bhosle with her youngest son Anand. (Photo: Express Archives)

Asha’s oldest son Hemant passed away in 2015 after a long battle with cancer. Her daughter Varsha died of suicide in 2012. Her youngest son Anand has produced a few Hindi films. In April, he was hospitalised in Dubai due to ill health.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-09-2022 at 08:07:41 am
Next Story

Bhupen Hazarika: Google Doodle pays tribute to legendary Assamese singer on his birth anniversary

Watch Live | We are at Apple Park covering the iPhone event. Catch the updates here
Click Here

Top News

Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 worsen

Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 worsen

Premium
How Tanishka became AIR 1 despite scoring same marks as three other candidates
NEET UG Result 2022

How Tanishka became AIR 1 despite scoring same marks as three other candidates

Personal secretary of Andhra MP held for impersonation during Shah’s Mumbai visit

Personal secretary of Andhra MP held for impersonation during Shah’s Mumbai visit

3rd graders in Gujarat better in English, Hindi than Gujarati: Survey

3rd graders in Gujarat better in English, Hindi than Gujarati: Survey

KRK gets bail in derogatory tweets case, to walk out of Thane jail today

KRK gets bail in derogatory tweets case, to walk out of Thane jail today

Encroached drains, construction boom: Why Bengaluru drowned

Encroached drains, construction boom: Why Bengaluru drowned

Centre prepares guidelines for social media influencers. Here's what may change

Centre prepares guidelines for social media influencers. Here's what may change

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh receives a moving gift from Mongolia's president
Delhi Confidential

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh receives a moving gift from Mongolia's president

Bihar govt: Father’s domicile and caste will decide woman’s job quota eligibility

Bihar govt: Father’s domicile and caste will decide woman’s job quota eligibility

Jammu professor kills self mins after suspension over sexual harassment charges

Jammu professor kills self mins after suspension over sexual harassment charges

PM SHRI: Schools upgraded to 'NEP labs'
Express Explained

PM SHRI: Schools upgraded to 'NEP labs'

Premium
Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shriya Saran daughter radha
Shriya Saran, and daughter Radha’s adorable photos from Europe
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 08: Latest News
Advertisement