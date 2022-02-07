Asha Bhosle, granddaughter Zanai Bhosle share emotional tributes for Lata Mangeshkar: ‘God has gained the Nightingale…’

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle posted an unseen childhood photo with her late sister, Lata Mangeshkar on Instagram. Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday of multi-organ failure at the age of 92.

Sharing the childhood picture of the two of them, Asha wrote, “Bachpan ke din bhi kya din the. Didi and I (What amazing days they were during our childhood).” In the photo, Asha is sitting on a table and Lata is standing besides her. Asha’s song Bachpan Ke Din plays in the background. Hrithik Roshan reacted to the post and wrote, “Love you Aaji.”

Also Read | When Lata Mangeshkar sang in front of her idol Noor Jehan, Pak legend made this prediction

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asha Bhosle (@asha.bhosle)

Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter, Zanai, shared an emotional post long with a photo, “Humko mili hai aaj yeh ghadiyaan bahut naseeb se, thank you for the music, thank you for the love, hope I can make you proud too much lost but god has gained the nightingale of india. Nothing can make me prouder to be part of you and love you forever,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zanai🦋 (@zanaibhosle)

A state funeral was held for Lata Mangeshkar yesterday in Shivaji Park where PM Narendra Modi also paid her a homage. Celebrities including Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Shankar Mahadevan, Vidya Balan, Sachin Tendulkar, Anupam Kher, Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan came to pay their respects. Bollywood personalities took to their social media handles to express their grief, as they remembered the legendary singer. Anupam Kher, who visited Asha Bhosle at her house on Sunday shared a photo with her and wrote, “It is often the biggest smile hiding the saddest heart!” I could feel #Asha Ji’s sense of loss of her beloved sister through her sad smile! For me too it was thereputic to talk to her about #LataDidi. We shared some smiles and some tears. #Sisters #LataMangeshkar #AshaBhonsle #Legends #Music.”

Lata Mangeshkar had begun her career at the age of 13, and had collaborated with other powerhouses of the Indian playback scene, including Mohammed Rafi and Kishore Kumar. She had worked with several famous singers of the newer generation as well, like Udit Narayan, Roopkumar Rathod and Sonu Nigam.