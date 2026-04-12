‘I’d have to change my singing style’: Asha Bhosle adopted a more Western singing style to avoid competing with sister Lata Mangeshkar

On Sunday afternoon, fans of Indian music, and admirers of Asha Bhosle received deeply saddening news. The legendary singer passed away in Mumbai at the age of 92, marking the end of an era that shaped the sound of Indian cinema for decades. Her contribution to music across languages and film industries remains unparalleled. From the 1940s onward, she continually adapted to changing musical styles, building a body of work that spanned generations. She had once admitted that her drive to constantly reinvent herself was key to sustaining a career that lasted over 80 years.

Also Read | Asha Bhosle dies at 92 LIVE Updates: Celebrities pay tribute; singer’s funeral to be held on Monday

‘I’d have to change my singing style’

“In our childhood, us sisters had the same thin voice,” said the singer once, recalling her early years alongside her elder sister, Lata Mangeshkar. “After singing a couple of songs, I realized I’d have to change my singing style because Didi is already there, and her singing is so good. I didn’t want to be pitted against her,” added the singer.

Determined to carve her own identity, she turned to global influences. “I had the habit of watching English films and listening to English songs. They sing very operatically. But there’s no quivering in our voices when we sing here in India. Indian songs are sung straight. I wanted to be able to sing all kinds of songs. So I brought the Western singing style to India. I trained myself accordingly then,” shared Asha.

This willingness to experiment helped her connect with younger audiences over time. “Young boys used to really like my songs. When they get old, they prefer the classical style of singing. So, I’ve been moving along with the upcoming generations. Like how I sing and groove to ‘Kaala Chashma’ today. Now, the new generation’s style is changing again.”

For decades, Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar stood at the forefront of the Indian music industry. (Photo: Express Archives) For decades, Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar stood at the forefront of the Indian music industry. (Photo: Express Archives)

Majrooh Sultanpuri left the studio as she recorded ‘Piya Tu Ab To Aaja’

Asha Bhosle also spoke candidly about the challenges of working alongside her sister Lata Mangeshkar /and the nature of the songs she was often offered. In a conversation with Republic Bharat, about her collaborations with R. D. Burman, she revealed confronting him about frequently assigning her bold tracks, while more traditional melodies went to Lata.

Reflecting on the iconic “Piya Tu Ab To Aaja” from the 1971 film Caravan, she remembered lyricist Majrooh Sultanpuri leaving the studio midway, uncomfortable with his own words. She recalled, “Majrooh Sultanpuri left the studio and told me, ‘Beti, maine ganda gana likha hai. (I have written a bad song.) My daughters will grow up and sing this song.'” But Asha said she honoured her commitment to the recording. “I knew the music of the song is good, but I didn’t know that the song will be such a massive hit.”

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Also Read – Asha Bhosle, India’s most versatile and prolific voice, dies at 92

Over the course of her career, Asha Bhosle received some of India’s highest honours, including the Padma Vibhushan in 2008 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2001.