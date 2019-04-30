Sunil Bohra to produce Asaram Bapu biopic

Bollywood and biopics share a great bond. The Hindi film industry has been minting money by churning out one biopic after the other for quite some time now. After the controversial biopic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is disgraced and self-styled godman Asaram Bapu’s turn to see a fictionalised version of himself on screen.

Producer Sunil Bohra will be producing the biopic on Asaram. Sunil has bankrolled movies like Gangs of Wasseypur, Shahid, Tanu Weds Manu, Tanu Weds Manu: Returns and Mastram.

The movie will be based on Ushinor Majumdar’s novel God Of Sin: The Cult, Clout And Downfall Of Asaram Bapu.

According to a statement, the film’s plotline will trace the rise of Asaram as a spiritual leader and will also delve into his sexual assault case in 2013. Asaram was convicted of rape in 2018 and is presently serving a life sentence.

“I read the book and was taken in by the lawyer PC Solanki, who fought the case for the victims against Asaram Bapu for free. The two lady police officers – one from Jodhpur and the other from Surat – are inspiring too. In my eyes, they are the real heroes. We will focus on these people and the rest will be based on facts. I bought the rights of the book last month. I have started meeting writers and shall lock the team soon. I want the movie to have an international appeal. The cast will be decided once the script is ready,” producer Sunil Bohra said.