‘Teen ghante bakwaas’: Asaduddin Owaisi slams Dhurandhar 2, asks ‘what’s in it beyond cuss words?’

Released on March 19, Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to dominate the box office. However, much like its predecessor, the film has sparked a sharply divided response—while many have loved the film, it has also drawn sharp criticism from public figures across spaces. Among the latest to weigh in is Lok Sabha MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who didn’t hold back while sharing his views about the film.

‘Teen ghante bakwaas’

At a summit hosted by Times Now, when asked about the Dhurandhar films, Owaisi dismissed them outright.

“Picture hai vo? Teen ghante bakwaas. (Is that even a film? It’s three hours of nonsense). I don’t have the time to watch a film for three hours. I can only hope that people listen to me speak for one hour. What is even there in the film other than cuss words, promoting violence, and after three hours, it makes you wonder if you must cuss at Muslims or not. Who has the time to watch all this?”