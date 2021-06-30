As Taapsee Pannu calls Kangana Ranaut ‘irrelevant’, she responds with ‘B-grade actor’ jibe

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has responded to Taapsee Pannu’s statement where the Haseen Dillruba actor said that Ranaut is “too irrelevant for me, in my personal life.” Kangana took to Instagram to share her statement about the subject.

On her Instagram story, Ranaut wrote, “She calls producers and begs Kangana ji ne kuch chhoda hai toh mujhe de do please, aur aaj iski aukaat dekho, jo kabhi gareeb producer ki Kangana kehlane mein bhi proud feel karti thi… aaj mujhe hi irrelevant keh rahi hai ha ha. Insaan aur uski fitrat ajeeb hai. Anyway all the best with your film girl. Try promoting it without my name (She used to call producers and beg for roles that I had rejected. Look at her today. She used to feel proud of being called a poor man’s Kangana and now she is calling me irrelevant. Human nature is strange).”

Kangana shared another statement on Instagram. She wrote, “I don’t mind B grade actors using my name or style or interviews or general career strategies to promote themselves or their careers… Of course they will use my name. Growing up in the industry, I was also inspired by those who made it before me but I never disrespected them. Always showed immense respect for those who inspired me like Vyjanthimala ji, Waheeda ji and Sridevi ji. Magar doosro ke sar par paon rah kar upar chadhne ki koshish karne vale ko uski aukaat dikhana zaruri hai… (People who step on others as they try to rise in life should always be reminded of their place) Good morning to all.”

Kangana said this in response to Taapsee’s statement to HT where she said, “I don’t have any feelings for her, good or bad. And I think hate and love both come from the heart. If you hate someone, it comes from the heart. But the worst is when you don’t care, when you’re indifferent towards that person, when that person doesn’t hold any value or relevance in your life. I think that’s the worst feeling a person can have for the other. And that is that, so it doesn’t matter to me.”

Kangana and Taapsee have gotten embroiled in a war of words on social media on a few occasions.