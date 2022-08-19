scorecardresearch
Friday, August 19, 2022

As Salman Khan drops a cryptic picture with new hairstyle, fans decode the look

Actor Salman Khan's latest Instagram post left his followers guessing the context behind it.

Salman KhanActor Salman Khan uploaded a picture donning a new hairstyle. (Photo: Instagram/Beingsalmankhan)

Actor Salman Khan recently uploaded a picture of himself from Leh. However, the actor teased his followers by staying tight-lipped about the context of the picture. In the picture, Salman is seen sporting long hair, something that his fans have not seen in a long time.

Salman posted the picture from Leh, Ladakh and decided to keep the caption as minimal as possible by literally writing only the location where this picture was taken. The actor wore a bottle green sweater, paired with faded black jeans, black shoes and adding sunglasses to the accessories.

He seems to be in a pensive mood as looks at something in the distance.

 

The fans were quick to decode the post. One fan wrote, “Bhaijaaan new look. Superb.”, While another one wrote, “Tiger 3 shooting.” A comment was more precise that read, “Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali shooting, cause @hegdepooja now also in Ladakh.” Another comment read, “Bhai abto announcement kardo movie ke bareme (Please announce the film now).”

Salman and his Kabhie Eid Kabhi Diwali co-star Pooja Hegde recently shot for the song Bhaijaan for their film. Besides this, Salman will be seen in a cameo in actor Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. Salman and Katrina will reunite for Tiger 3.

Salman recently announced Tiger 3 through a stylish video on social media. With video snippets from Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman uploaded the post, which ended with announcement of the third film in the Tiger franchise.

 

First published on: 19-08-2022 at 04:24:25 pm
Bilkis Bano case remission: Judge who convicted 11 says for court to see

'Two wickets down, one to go': BJP tears into AAP after CBI raid on Manish Sisodia

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, and photos

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, and photos

Long road ahead: From I-day speech to women's work
India's strides in the Gulf
Explained: The vulnerabilities in Apple that India's IT Minister has flag...
Explained: Manish Sisodia raided by CBI, what is the alleged scam in Delh...
In BJP rejig, two promotions and a signal to its Haryana leaders
Newsmaker | Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, the giant killer and youngest Union C...
How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signals
How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signals

'Example of sabka prayas': PM as Goa becomes first state to be 'Har Ghar Jal-certified'

BSF jawan killed in ambush near India-Bangladesh border

Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma faces biggest test since IPO dud

This Taapsee Pannu-starrer never feels like an Anurag Kashyap film
This Taapsee Pannu-starrer never feels like an Anurag Kashyap film

Why is swine flu surging in Maharashtra? What are the symptoms?

Buying a new phone? 5 things to keep in mind, with 5G support

Why the 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case have walked out of jail
Why the 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case have walked out of jail

