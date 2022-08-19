As Salman Khan drops a cryptic picture with new hairstyle, fans decode the look

Actor Salman Khan recently uploaded a picture of himself from Leh. However, the actor teased his followers by staying tight-lipped about the context of the picture. In the picture, Salman is seen sporting long hair, something that his fans have not seen in a long time.

Salman posted the picture from Leh, Ladakh and decided to keep the caption as minimal as possible by literally writing only the location where this picture was taken. The actor wore a bottle green sweater, paired with faded black jeans, black shoes and adding sunglasses to the accessories.

He seems to be in a pensive mood as looks at something in the distance.

The fans were quick to decode the post. One fan wrote, “Bhaijaaan new look. Superb.”, While another one wrote, “Tiger 3 shooting.” A comment was more precise that read, “Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali shooting, cause @hegdepooja now also in Ladakh.” Another comment read, “Bhai abto announcement kardo movie ke bareme (Please announce the film now).”

Salman and his Kabhie Eid Kabhi Diwali co-star Pooja Hegde recently shot for the song Bhaijaan for their film. Besides this, Salman will be seen in a cameo in actor Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. Salman and Katrina will reunite for Tiger 3.

Salman recently announced Tiger 3 through a stylish video on social media. With video snippets from Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman uploaded the post, which ended with announcement of the third film in the Tiger franchise.