Vicky Kaushal remembers scene that got him stitches as he celebrates 4 years of Manmarziyaan: ‘Aashiqon ki jaan lega tu’

When actor Vicky Kaushal played the role of Vicky Sandhu, a carefree DJ in Amritsar in the film Manmarziyaan, little did he know that that it would become a memorable experience for him. Now, after four years of the film’s release, the actor shared a social media post going down the memory lane and reminiscing the shooting days.

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Manmarziyaan also starred Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles. The film’s story was a love triangle between the three actors and was received positively by the audience. The film’s music, composed by Amit Trivedi, had gained a lot of popularity.

Vicky in the post uploaded a picture of a unit member analyzing his eye. The actor recalled when he got hurt while shooting and captioned the post as, “#yearsofManmarziyaan. Aashiqon ki jaan lega tu!”… scene that cost me a few stitches under the eye. Such a liberating experience to play Vicky Sandhu! Grateful for a memorable journey together.”

The actor was also hit by a saucepan during one of the scenes in Manmarziyaan. Vicky had revealed on Twitter that he was hit by the vessel but didn’t realise it until director Anurag Kashyap said “cut”.

I didn’t realise it while doing the scene, but glad that @anuragkashyap72 didn’t say “cut”. :) https://t.co/JRMYBf6gYl — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) June 7, 2020

Meanwhile, Vicky and actor-wife Katrina Kaif will be seen sharing screen for the first time in an ad campaign. The pictures from the shoot recently surfaced making their fans eager to watch them together. The star couple has shot for a travel brand. One of the pictures shows Vicky looking romantically at Katrina, which got many adorable comments from their fans.

The couple tied the knot in December 2021, in the presence of family and close friends in Rajasthan. The event was a hush-hush affair with strict rules against carrying mobile phones or media presence.