As Jersey gets postponed, here’s what Shahid Kapoor said about clash with KGF 2, Beast: ‘The genres are very different’

Shahid Kapoor-starrer Jersey has been postponed one more time. Though many industry insiders believe the sports-drama’s clash with Yash’s upcoming KGF: Chapter 2 and Vijay’s Beast in the same weekend forced team Jersey to take the step, no official reason has been given for the postponement.

Shahid had said it was a festive weekend (Good Friday) and hence a ‘prudent’ time for all the movies. Speaking about blocking April 14 as the film’s release date, the actor told India Today before the postponement, “It’s a big holiday. A lot of big films can be released on a holiday and I think Beast is largely for a different market. And KGF 2 is an action film. We are very much a family film. So, the genres are very different.”

Shahid further said that the release of 2-3 films on the same holiday weekend isn’t unusual for the Indian box office. “It’s always good to have more films during the holidays because people are stepping out more,” he added.

Shahid’s co-star in Jersey, actor Mrunal Thakur, also believed that the pandemic left the audience yearning for big screen experiences. “We are really spoiling our audience for choices,” she said. Jersey is a Bollywood remake of the Telugu hit by the same name starring Nani. It was previously set to be released on December 31, 2021, but got postponed due to the rising Covid-19 cases.

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, and presented by Allu Arvind, the film will now come out in theatres on April 22.