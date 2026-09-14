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As Hanuman Ansh earns 134 times its budget, Vishal Chaturvedi announces film on Tulsidas
RamBola, based on the life of poet-saint Goswami Tulsidas, is written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi. It is produced by Mahaveer Jain, Chaturvedi, Amit Upadhyay and Raghuvendra Singh.
Director Vishal Chaturvedi’s Hanuman Ansh, based on spiritual guru Neem Karoli Baba, has had a remarkable run at the box office since its theatrical release on August 7. Made on a budget of Rs 2 crore, the devotional drama has already crossed the Rs 268 crore mark worldwide, earning 134 times its production cost. Amid the film’s blockbuster success, Chaturvedi has now announced his next project, RamBola, based on the life of poet-saint Goswami Tulsidas.
Sharing the news on Instagram, the makers wrote in the caption, “With Bappa’s Blessings, on this auspicious day, with humility and gratitude, we bring to you RamBola, the immortal story of Goswami Tulsidas. Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi. Produced by Mahaveer Jain, Vishal Chaturvedi, Amit Upadhyay & Raghuvendra Singh. Presented by Mahaveer Jain Films.”
RamBola will explore the life, spiritual journey and enduring legacy of Goswami Tulsidas.
Who was Goswami Tulsidas?
Goswami Tulsidas was a celebrated 16th-century saint and poet, best known for composing the Ramcharitmanas, his Awadhi retelling of the Ramayana. His other notable works include Vinaya Patrika, Kavitavali, Gitavali and Dohavali.
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About Hanuman Ansh
Director Vishal Chaturvedi’s latest outing Hanuman Ansh features Shobhinaw Satyaa and Chandan Anand in pivotal roles. The movie is inspired by the life of Neem Karoli Baba, popularly known as Maharaj-ji. Revered by his followers as an incarnation of Lord Hanuman, the spiritual leader was known for his teachings centred on love, devotion and service.
His influence extended beyond India, attracting several Western spiritual seekers who travelled to the country during the 1960s and 1970s.
While Hanuman Ansh had an extremely slow start at the box office, it began gaining momentum in its third week. The devotional drama has since collected over Rs 214.63 crore net in India, with its domestic gross standing at Rs 253.55 crore. Its worldwide gross has already surpassed the Rs 268 crore mark.
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