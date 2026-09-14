As Hanuman Ansh earns 134 times its budget, Vishal Chaturvedi announces film on Tulsidas

Director Vishal Chaturvedi’s Hanuman Ansh, based on spiritual guru Neem Karoli Baba, has had a remarkable run at the box office since its theatrical release on August 7. Made on a budget of Rs 2 crore, the devotional drama has already crossed the Rs 268 crore mark worldwide, earning 134 times its production cost. Amid the film’s blockbuster success, Chaturvedi has now announced his next project, RamBola, based on the life of poet-saint Goswami Tulsidas.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the makers wrote in the caption, “With Bappa’s Blessings, on this auspicious day, with humility and gratitude, we bring to you RamBola, the immortal story of Goswami Tulsidas. Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi. Produced by Mahaveer Jain, Vishal Chaturvedi, Amit Upadhyay & Raghuvendra Singh. Presented by Mahaveer Jain Films.”