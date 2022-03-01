After Farhan Akhtar’s wedding, his ex-wife Adhuna Bhabani warns trolls: ‘I’m just straight up blocking anyone…’

Days after the wedding of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, his ex-wife Adhuna Bhabani shared a cryptic post on social media in which she seemed to be warning trolls to not cross the line. Taking to Instagram, Adhuna posted a reel and wrote, “Heads up trollers. I’m just straight up blocking anyone who doesn’t have something positive to contribute here!” She also captioned the post with a couple of hashtags like, ” #liveandletlive #goodvibesonly.”

Responding to Adhuna’s post, actor Manisha Koirala commented with three heart emojis, fashion designer and celebrity stylist Nandita Mahtani, too, showed her support to Adhuna. Preity Zinta commented, “Except for Covid positive I hope. Love u babe.”

Farhan and Adhuna got married in 2000 after dating for three years. The two are said to have met on the sets of Dil Chahta Hai, where Adhuna was the hair stylist on the film. Adhuna and Farhan are parents to two daughters Shakya, 21, and Akira, 15. The two announced their separation in 2017.

Farhan and Shibani started seeing each other in 2018 and tied the knot on February 19 in Khandala. Their wedding was a close-knit affair with only family and friends in attendance. Among the guests present at their wedding were Hrithik Roshan, Rhea Chakraborty, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and Farah Khan among others.

The groom’s sister and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar threw a post wedding bash for the newly-weds in Mumbai and invited the who’s who of Bollywood. The guestlist included actors Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Gauri Khan, and others. Post their wedding, Shibani changed her name to Shibani Dandekar Akhtar on social media. She also added ‘Mrs Akhtar’ to her Instagram bio.

Adhuna is reportedly dating actor Dino Morea’s brother Nicolo. The two have stayed mum on their relationship status.