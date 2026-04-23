As Dev.D gears up for a re-release, Anurag Kashyap says it can’t be made today: ‘Authenticity makes people uncomfortable’

Anurag Kashyap’s Dev.D changed the landscape of Hindi cinema when it released. If there was one film that truly put him on the map, it was this one, as his earlier projects were either never released (Paanch) or remained stuck in limbo (Black Friday, No Smoking). With this mad, musical love story, he created something that has only grown over time, aging like fine wine. This is why this cult classic, a cinephile favourite, is now being re-released in theatres.

‘Even Sacred Games won’t be possible today’

On the occasion, Anurag Kashyap was asked if a film like this could be made today. He was clear in his answer: “The system has changed. Even Sacred Games won’t be possible today, the authenticity makes people uncomfortable,” he told THR India. However, in the same conversation, Abhay Deol, the film’s lead, disagreed with his filmmaker. “That’s his perspective, someone else might come up with something relevant for this time.”