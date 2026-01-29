As Arijit Singh announces retirement, Vishal Dadlani says: ‘Success doesn’t guarantee peace or contentment’

Arijit Singh’s decision to retire from playback singing prompted widespread reactions.. While many expressed shock and disbelief, others came forward to support the singer’s choice. Now, singer-composer Vishal Dadlani has also reacted to the news. Without naming anyone directly, Vishal took to Instagram and shared a reflective note.

He wrote, “Learn anything? Success doesn’t guarantee peace or contentment. Riches and power don’t guarantee safety. Life is strange, life is short. Don’t waste a single moment lying to yourself about yourself.” He further added, “Don’t try to be what somebody else said you must be! LIVE. Fully. Best advice I can give.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VISHAL (@vishaldadlani)

Vishal captioned the post, “All we truly have is the thin sliver of ‘now’ that exists between memory and hope.”

Soon after, his followers flooded the comments section, resonating strongly with his words. One user commented, “Love this! Couldn’t agree more!” while another wrote, “Best advice—be yourself and be truthful.”

ALSO READ | Why Arijit Singh’s retirement makes total sense: Exploitative Bollywood, and a fanbase bigger than Taylor Swift

Earlier, singer Shreya Ghoshal had also reacted to Arijit Singh’s announcement. Sharing her thoughts, she wrote, “It’s the start of a new phase of Arijit Singh, and I am truly excited to hear, listen to, and experience what this genius churns out! I can never call this the end of an era. An artist of his calibre can never be defined by traditional means or boxed into a set formula. Time to soar higher, my dear Arijit.”

When Arijit Singh announced his retirement

On Tuesday, 38-year-old Arijit Singh surprised fans by announcing his decision to retire on Instagram. He wrote, “Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not going to be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey.”

The announcement quickly gained attention, with several artistes and fans reacting to the news. Singer B Praak commented, “Fan for life!” while others expressed excitement over the possibility of hearing more independent music from Arijit.

Story continues below this ad

Going forward, Arijit Singh will be focusing on Indian classical music.