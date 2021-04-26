As Ali Fazal mourns the loss of his grandfather, Richa Chadha says ‘A part of my heart goes with you’

Actor Richa Chadha on Monday paid tribute to Ali Fazal’s grandfather who passed away last week. Sharing a photo on Instagram, Richa expressed that her “heart is heavy and the tears won’t stop.” Thea actor shared how she told him that he looks like Carl Fredricksen, a character from Pixar film UP, when she met him for the first time.

“I remember when I met you for the first time, and showed you the photo of the Grandpa character from the film ‘UP’… I said he looked like you, you seemed to agree…Now you’re gone and all I have are some photos,” Richa wrote, adding that she is “not alone in the experience of this colossal grief” as many have lost people they loved.

She ended the post by saying that a “part of my heart goes with you. Rest in peace Nana.”

Ali Fazal shared the news of his grandfather’s demise on Saturday. On Instagram, he informed fans that after his mother passed away last year, he lost his grandfather on Friday night.

“He Fathered me. Took me in from when I can remember because my parents were living seperate lives. So while my father was out somewhere in the middleeast, its Nana who smothered me with love, took care of me. Along with Nani. Long story short. He passed away Raatko. Less than a year of his daughter-my mother leaving. I suppose this is The Will,” Ali wrote.

The actor said he is “broken” again because he has bid goodbye to “another version of me.”

“He wanted me to crack a joke on his funeral he had said once. “Koi lateefa sunaa dena, i dont like morbid” . So today i left a small chit in the grave that said – “ Say cheese “ . Was an inside joke – quite literally now. But yea. 😳🤍🤍. Gustaakhi maaf. I’ll post a few of his pics . Its for my own archiving. . Its only cuz some of us dont know how to deal with grief. Movie references dont come in handy,” the actor concluded.

Ali Fazal’s mother had passed away in June last year following age-related health complications.