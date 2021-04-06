As Akshay Kumar is hospitalised, Ram Setu co-stars Nushrratt Bharruchha and Jacqueline Fernandez stay in touch: ‘Together in spirit’

After Akshay Kumar tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, his Ram Setu co-stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Jaqueline Fernandez have quarantined themselves at their respective homes in Mumbai. (Photo: Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram)

After Akshay Kumar tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, followed by 45 crew members from Ram Setu set in Mumbai testing positive for the virus on Monday as well, actors and Akshay’s co-stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Jacqueline Fernandez went into self isolation at their respective homes in the city as a precautionary measure.

Nushrratt took to her Instagram stories to give a peek into how the three actors are “checking up on each other!” as she shared a screenshot of how they connected with each other over a conference call. she also wrote that although they are far apart, they are together in spirit. Akshay confirmed on Monday that he has been hospitalised as a ‘precautionary measure’.

After Akshay Kumar and 45 crew members from Ram Setu tested positive for COVID-19, Nushrratt Bharuccha quarantined herself at her home in Mumbai. (Photos: Nushrratt Bharucchs/Instagram) After Akshay Kumar and 45 crew members from Ram Setu tested positive for COVID-19, Nushrratt Bharuccha quarantined herself at her home in Mumbai. (Photos: Nushrratt Bharucchs/Instagram)

Akshay, Nushrratt and Jacqueline started shooting for Abhishek Sharma’s Ram Setu in Mumbai last week. The three actors shared their respective looks on Instagram too.

A source close to Nushrratt revealed, “Just when Nushrratt got to know that Akshay Kumar had tested positive, she immediately self-isolated herself. She is taking all the precautionary measures, as advised to her by the doctors, to keep best health for when the shoot resumes.”

As Nushrratt is quarantined at her home she is already taking care of herself to stay healthy. In yet another Instagram story she share a boomerang video where she is doing steam inhalation. She wrote, “Isolation✅ Steam Inhalation✅ Precautions✅ Stay Safe🙏🏻”.

Along with Ram Setu, which is set to release next year while, Nushrratt will also be seen in Chhorri, Hurdang, Janhit Mein Jaari, and Ajeeb Daastaans.