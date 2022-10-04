As Adipurush faces backlash on poor CGI, NY VFXwaala claim they didn’t work on the Prabhas starrer

Actors Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon’s much awaited film Adipurush’s teaser was unveiled recently. The film, which is based on the epic Ramayana, showcases Prabhas as Ram, Kriti as Sita and Saif as Ravana. However, the teaser caught everyone’ attention for the wrong reasons. Netizens were highly disappointed with the CGI in the film, which was declared amateur by movie buffs online. Amidst the criticism, popular VFX company NY VFXwaala, has issued a clarification that they have not worked on the film’s special effects. The film’s credit slate gives Prasad Sutar, one of the co-founders of Ajay Devgn’s company as VFX supervisor

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted a note, informing the clarification given by the company, which is an initiative by actor Ajay Devgn. The statement read, “Leading VFX studio, NY VFXWalla has clarified that they have not worked/are not working on the CG/special effects of Adipurush. An official note on their behalf clarified, ‘we are putting this on record because we have been asked by a few media people.’

Check out the statement –

Adipurush was trolled heavily upon its teaser release. The film’s VFX shows Saif’s character riding on a flying monster, many effects including the vanar sena also seem to be made by the VFX. Saif, who is playing Raavan in the film, was also trolled for his look. Many pointed out the he did not look like Raavan, the king of Lanka at all. Many netizens also compared it to a newcomer’s work and even online game Temple Run. Check out some reactions below –

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is said to be scaled on a high budget. The film’s teaser was launched in an extravagant manner in Ayodhya on Sunday, with the cast and crew of the film, including producer Bhushan Kumar in attendance.