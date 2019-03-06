Actor Arzoo Govitrikar files domestic violence case against husband

Model and Bollywood actor Arzoo Govitrikar has filed a domestic violence case against her businessman-husband, police said on Wednesday.

Arzoo Govitrikar, who is the sister of actor-model Aditi Govitrikar, lodged the complaint against her husband Siddharth Sabharwal at the Worli police station in Central Mumbai on Tuesday, an official said.

“We have registered an offence of domestic violence against the husband of Arzoo Govitrikar,” he said.

The official added Arzoo Govitrikar has accused her businessman-husband of subjecting her to mental and physical torture for years.

She also submitted CCTV footage in which her husband is purportedly seen assaulting her, he said.

In the complaint, Arzoo Govitrikar has claimed that in one instance her husband dragged her inside the bathroom and repeatedly slapped her under the influence of alcohol.

The actress also claimed Sabharwal had threatened to kill her family members.

Arzoo Govitrikar, who has featured in a few Hindi films and also TV serials, married Sabharwal in March 2010.