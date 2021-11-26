Aryan Khan’s co-accused Arbaaz Merchant gets irritated as his father makes him pose at NCB office: ‘Stop it, dad’

Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, and his friend Arbaaz Merchant appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau on Friday to mark their attendance. The two are out on bail, after they were arrested in the drugs-on-a-cruise case.

In a video that was shared online, Arbaaz’s father Aslam Merchant tries to pose for the paparazzi with him, as they leave the NCB office. Aslam calls Arbaaz over, and smiles for the cameras. A rather irritated Arbaaz fidgets and says, “Stop it, dad,” leaving the photographers in splits. He then walks off and enters his car. In another video, Aryan doesn’t acknowledge the paparazzi, and walks straight into the NCB office without stopping.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Aryan, along with Arbaaz and Munmun Dhamecha, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 2 in connection with a drugs bust conducted on a Goa-bound cruise ship. The single bench of Justice Nitin Sambre had granted bail to the accused on October 28.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Recently, the Bombay High Court said that there was “hardly any positive evidence” to show conspiracy between the accused as alleged by the Narcotics Control Bureau. Shah Rukh Khan and his wife, Gauri, have not commented on the case. However, many of his industry colleagues, including Hansal Mehta, Juhi Chawla, Urmila Matondkar, among others, came out in support of Aryan and SRK.