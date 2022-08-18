Aryan Khan welcomes Kolkata Knight Riders’ new head coach Chandrakant Pandit in a rare Instagram post

Aryan Khan recently took to his Instagram stories to welcome the new head coach of his dad Shah Rukh Khan’s IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders, Chandrakant Pandit. The cricket team is co-owned by SRK and actor Juhi Chawla.
Aryan dropped a post that read, “Welcome sir, so excited to have your experience on our side and for this upcoming season. Korbo lorbo jeetbo.”
Aryan Khan is not so active on social media. He kept an even lower profile after he was jailed for almost a month following a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raid on a cruise ship on October 2. But of late, Aryan has been making public appearances.
While we have seen Aryan Khan at KKR matches, he also attended the IPL auction in February this year. Aryan was accompanied by his sister Suhana Khan and Juhi’s daughter Jahnavi Mehta. We also saw Aryan being a protective son after dad Shah Rukh Khan recently got angry after a fan grabbed his hand for a selfie.
