Aryan Khan walks out of jail, Shah Rukh Khan’s fans welcome him at Mannat

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has reached his residence Mannat after walking out of Arthur Road jail, Mumbai on Saturday morning. Aryan, dressed in a white T-shirt and donning a black mask, was released from the jail at around 11.00 AM. He was seen rushing into a black car escorted by father SRK’s personal bodyguard and aide Ravi Singh.

The jail authorities confirmed to media that Aryan Khan’s release procedure was completed around 10.30 this morning following which the young Khan was allowed to walk out of the jail.

Aryan reunited with his parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan who were spotted leaving Mannat, their home in Bandra in their white SUVs along with a team of security personnel, to fetch Aryan from the jail.

Soon after news came out of Aryan’s release, SRK’s co-star from several films, actor Urmila Matondkar was one of the first celebs to express happiness. She tweeted, “Person’s true character is revealed in tough times. Truly amazed at the dignity, grace, maturity n strength @iamsrk has shown in d most trying n pressurizing times. Proud to have you as my colleague. U remain absolutely the Best!! Much love. God bless.”

Several fans also gathered outside Mannat as Aryan Khan arrived home. Security was tightened outside Shah Rukh Khan’s residence.

While the 23-year-old was granted bail by the Bombay High Court and now has walked out of the jail, he will have to adhere to some conditions:

Aryan Khan has been asked to surrender his passport, he cannot leave Mumbai without permission.

Aryan will have to report to the NCB office every Friday, between 11 am and 2 pm, attend court hearings, and join investigations whenever he is called for it. His legal team will accompany him.

Aryan has also been asked to not try and establish any communication with co-accused (Arbaaz Merchant) or any other person- involved directly or indirectly in similar activities/case.

He will not be allowed to indulge in any activity similar to the activities on the basis of which the said CR stands registered against them for offences under the NDPS Act.

Aryan is also not allowed to make any public statement in the matter or any form of media — print, electronic or social media.

If any of these conditions are violated, the court has stated that the NCB can request cancellation of bail.