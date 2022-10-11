Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan strike a stylish pose as they attend the ILT29 Trophy reveal event in Dubai, watch

Actor Shah Rukh Khan‘s elder son Aryan Khan and daughter Suhana Khan attended the trophy revealing ceremony in Dubai of the upcoming International League T20 games on Monday. The siblings looked stylish as they unveiled the coveted trophy, which will take place in the UAE.

Aryan and Suhana attended the ceremony with businessman Jay Mehta, as the trio own the franchise of the team Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. Aryan, who is not very active on his social media account, uploaded a post cheering for the game and his team. Uploading pictures from the event, he wrote, “What an awesome looking trophy! Had a great evening at the ILT20 trophy reveal event. Wishing @ilt20official and @adkriders a fantastic inaugural season.”

Check out Aryan’s post –

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aryan Khan (@___aryan___)

Fans also cheered for the Khan siblings through social media –

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHAHRUKH KHAN TÜRKİYE FAN (@srkingtr)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aryan khan (ARRY💘/ARYY) (@aryans_stardum)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aryan khan (ARRY💘/ARYY) (@aryans_stardum)

Suhana and Aryan earlier attended the IPL auction event for Shah Rukh Khan’s team, Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. Both of them were recently seen together at actor Madhuri Dixit’s film Maja Ma’s screening together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Suhana is all set to make her acting debut with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The Hindi adaptation of the popular story will introduce six new faces including Suhana. The Netflix original, which is produced by Zoya and Reema Kagti, will also launch Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Shah Rukh has roped in Israeli director Lior Raz to mentor Aryan as he gears up to enter the film industry as a writer. According to a report by Pinkvilla, a source has revealed that, “Aryan is penning a script with a bunch of writers for Red Chillies Productions’ web series. One of them is Lior Raz. The work has already begun on the project and it may kick off by the end of the year. Aryan wants to learn the process of filmmaking. He wants to kick off his career as a writer first before he dives into direction.”

The source added, “Multiple actors have been giving auditions for the web series and going by the rate at which the work has started, the show may go on the floor by the end of the year.”

Lior is the name behind the popular political thriller television series Fauda, which won six awards at the Israeli Academy Awards.