scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, February 12, 2022
Must Read

Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan are shaken after IPL auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapses. Watch their reaction

Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan's reaction to auctioneer Hugh Edmeades' collapse during IPL auction was that of shock and concern. It was recorded, and also went viral.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 12, 2022 7:47:22 pm
Shah Rukh Khan, suhana khan, aryan khanAryan Khan and Suhana Khan represented their father Shah Rukh Khan in IPL auction.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s children, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, chipped in to represent their father at Saturday’s IPL auction. The official Twitter handle of the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders shared photos of Aryan and Suhana at the event.

During the event, the auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed due to postural hypotension, and the auction was temporarily halted. After receiving medical assistance, he was said to be feeling better.

Also Read |Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan represent Shah Rukh Khan at IPL pre-auction event, see viral photos

The reaction of Aryan and Suhana was understandably that of shock and concern. It was recorded, and also went viral. Their shaken reactions were all over the social media sites.

One person tweeted the video with the caption, “Reaction of Aryan when Auctioneer collapsed. Tensed #AryanKhan and shows how humble he is. Aryan Khan is so well mannered !”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

A few trolls shared edited images claiming Aryan was smiling, but the fans were quick to shut them down and prove them wrong.

While Suhana has attended an IPL event for the first time, Aryan Khan had represented his father Shah Rukh at the auction last year as well.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Shah Rukh Khan co-owns the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders. His actor-friend Juhi Chawla, who is also a co-owner of the team, had her daughter Jhanvi Mehta fill in for her at the event.

This is Aryan’s first public official appearance after he was embroiled in a drugs-related case in October last year. He spent a month in jail and was subsequently released on bail. Suhana, on the other hand, has returned to India after pursuing higher studies in New York. She might soon make her Bollywood debut.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Mouni Roy, Varun Dhawan, Disha Patani, 14 celebrity photos
Mouni Roy, Varun Dhawan, Disha Patani: 14 celebrity photos you should not miss

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Feb 12: Latest News

Advertisement