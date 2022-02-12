Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan are shaken after IPL auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapses. Watch their reaction

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s children, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, chipped in to represent their father at Saturday’s IPL auction. The official Twitter handle of the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders shared photos of Aryan and Suhana at the event.

During the event, the auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed due to postural hypotension, and the auction was temporarily halted. After receiving medical assistance, he was said to be feeling better.

The reaction of Aryan and Suhana was understandably that of shock and concern. It was recorded, and also went viral. Their shaken reactions were all over the social media sites.

One person tweeted the video with the caption, “Reaction of Aryan when Auctioneer collapsed. Tensed #AryanKhan and shows how humble he is. Aryan Khan is so well mannered !”

A few trolls shared edited images claiming Aryan was smiling, but the fans were quick to shut them down and prove them wrong.

Shah Rukh Khan prays at Lata Ji’s funeral – is accused of spitting.

Someone faints at the IPL Auction, Aryan Khan turns in shock & checks out of concern but gets accused of smiling?

Like seriously people, the blind jealously & hatred is just ridiculous! #AryanKhan #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/pVnxxwpjvC — Samina ✨ (@SRKsSamina_) February 12, 2022

While Suhana has attended an IPL event for the first time, Aryan Khan had represented his father Shah Rukh at the auction last year as well.

Shah Rukh Khan co-owns the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders. His actor-friend Juhi Chawla, who is also a co-owner of the team, had her daughter Jhanvi Mehta fill in for her at the event.

This is Aryan’s first public official appearance after he was embroiled in a drugs-related case in October last year. He spent a month in jail and was subsequently released on bail. Suhana, on the other hand, has returned to India after pursuing higher studies in New York. She might soon make her Bollywood debut.