Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan represent Shah Rukh Khan at IPL pre-auction event, see viral photos

After Preity Zinta, it seems like Shah Rukh Khan too is going to miss this season’s IPL auction. On Friday, the pre-auction team briefing saw Shah Rukh’s children, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan as his substitutes. Their photos from the event went viral on social media.

The official Twitter account of the Indian Premier League shared a few photos from the pre-auction event. In one of the photos, Aryan was seen in conversation with a man sitting beside him as Suhana watched her brother talk. The brother-sister duo opted for white outfits for the event.

Shah Rukh Khan co-owns the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders. His actor-friend Juhi Chawla, who is also a co-owner of the team, had her daughter Jhanvi Mehta fill in for her at the event.

This is Aryan’s first public appearance after he was embroiled in a drug case in October last year. He spent a month in jail and was released on bail later. Suhana, on the other hand, has returned to India after pursuing higher studies in New York. She might soon make her Bollywood debut.

While Suhana has attended an IPL event for the first time, Aryan Khan had represented his father Shah Rukh at the auction last year as well. Then too, he was accompanied by Juhi Chawla’s daughter Jhanvi. Juhi had then shared a picture of the two star kids and had captioned it, “So happy to see both the KKR kids, Aryan and Jahnavi at the Auction table ..”

So happy to see both the KKR kids, Aryan and Jahnavi at the Auction table .. 🙏😇💜💜💜

@iamsrk @KKRiders pic.twitter.com/Hb2G7ZLqeF — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) February 18, 2021

IPL auction is scheduled to take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. Preity Zinta, on Friday, had shared that she will be skipping the auction this year as she has to take care of her twins. She is the co-owner of the IPL team Punjab Kings.