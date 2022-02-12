Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan took ‘crash course’ in IPL auction strategy hours before roping in Shreyas Iyer

After representing Shah Rukh Khan at the IPL pre-auction event on Friday, the Kolkata Knight Riders tweeted photos of Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan from the auction event on Saturday. The tweet mentioned that the two were taking a ‘crash course’ in IPL auction strategies. The course seemed to have worked its magic as KKR has roped in Shreyas Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore.

In the latest photos, Aryan and Suhana can be seen sitting with CEO Venky Mysore and Juhi Chawla’s daughter Jhanvi Mehta. KKR’s Twitter handle tweeted, “A crash course in #IPLAuction strategies from the CEO to our Gen-Next.”

While this is Suhana’s first IPL auction, Aryan had represented his father Shah Rukh at the auction last year as well.

Earlier, the official Twitter account of the Indian Premier League posted photos from the pre-auction event. In one of the photos, Aryan was seen in conversation with a man sitting beside him as Suhana watched her brother talk. Shah Rukh Khan co-owns the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders with Juhi Chawla.

Aryan was embroiled in a drug case in October 2021. He was in jail for a month and was subsequently released on bail. For a long time after his arrest, SRK kept a low profile on social media.