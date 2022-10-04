As Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan attend Maja Ma screening with Karan Johar, fans express wish to see Aryan smiling. Watch

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s children, Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan, are quite popular despite not making a debut yet in the film industry yet. Recently, they went out to watch Madhuri Dixit’s upcoming film Maja Ma at a special screening and hogged the limelight. They were also joined by their parents’ close friend and filmmaker Karan Johar.

For the screening, Suhana followed her chic style as she made an appearance in flared jeans which she paired with a crop top and a chequered shirt. Her hair was let loose in a side parting. Aryan, on the other hand, kept it casual in a sweatshirt and cargo pants. He completed his look with a pair of sneakers.

A video of them showed Suhana and Aryan walking in for the screening but the brother-sister duo didn’t stop for photos. Another video from the screening had KJo warmly hugging Aryan. As the video was shared on a paparazzo’s Instagram account, a user joked, “Probably going to decide when to launch him 😂.”

A few others showered love on Aryan as they dropped heart emojis in the comments section. One of them also wrote, “Handsome just like his father 🔥.” However, a few also expressed their wish of seeing Aryan smile. “Aryan bro, smile pls. U r a handsome guy pls don’t be so serious all the time…” read a comment.

While nothing can be said about Aryan’s debut in the film industry yet, his sister Suhana will soon be making her debut with the Netflix series The Archies. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the Indian adaptation of the Archie comics features an ensemble cast including debutants Agastya Nanda (Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson), Suhana, and Khushi Kapoor (Sridevi’s daughter).

Suhana first spoke about her acting ambitions in a 2018 Vogue interview. “I don’t think there was any one moment when I decided. Since I was young, I’d do all these accents and impressions. But my parents only realized I was serious about acting when they saw a performance of mine for the first time. I was playing Miranda in a school performance of The Tempest,” she said.