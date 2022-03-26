Aryan Khan subs for dad Shah Rukh Khan at KKR’s first IPL 2022 against CSK. See photos

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan represented the actor at Saturday’s IPL 2022 match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings. Aryan was seen at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, rooting for his team KKR, which is facing CSK in their first IPL match of this year. Aryan, along with sister Suhana Khan and co-owner Juhi Chawla’s daughter Jahnavi, represented their parents during the IPL auction earlier this year.

Earlier this month, Juhi Chawla spoke to indianexpress.com and called Aryan, Suhana and Jahnavi the “present as well as the future of” KKR.

“Not just the future, they are the present of the team. It is very funny how there was a time when our kids would be at home and we would be on the screen. Suddenly, it was the other way around because I was home watching my daughter on-screen. It was beautiful. God bless her, Aryan and Suhana. I wish them all the best,” she told us.

Aryan, earlier this month, had marked his presence at Dharma Productions’ CEO Apoorva Mehta’s birthday bash, which was attended by the who’s who of the entertainment world.

Earlier in the day, Shah Rukh Khan treated fans to his first look from Pathaan, Shah Rukh wrote, “Shah Rukh agar thoda Rukh bhi gaya toh Pathaan ko kaise rokoge.. Apps aur Abs sab bana dalunga…” Pathaan marks his first film in over four years. The film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, will be released in 2023.