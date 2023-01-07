scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 07, 2023

Aryan Khan poses for selfie with Pakistani actor Sadia Khan at New Year Eve’s party in Dubai. See here

Aryan Khan and Sadia Khan got clicked together on New Year's eve in Dubai.

Sadia KhanActor Sadia Khan met Aryan Khan in Dubai. (Photo: Instagram/sadiakhanofficial)
Soon-to-be director Aryan Khan was in Dubai to ring in the New Year with sister Suhana Khan, and the siblings seemed to have had the time of their lives. Aryan subsequently became the subject of link-up rumours with Nora Fatehi, who was photographed at a party with him. And now, a new photograph of him, posing with Pakistani actor Sadia Khan, has been shared online.

Sadia is know for her role in both seasons of the Pakistani show Khuda Aur Muhabbat. She has also worked in various films. She had shared the picture with Aryan on her Instagram stories a couple of days ago. She had captioned the story, “Throwback to the New Year’s Eve.” In the picture, Sadia is seen wearing a black dress and a black coat, while Aryan is wearing a blue jeans, a red T-shirt and a white jacket.

Check out the picture –

Aryan Khan Aryan Khan with actor Sadia Khan. (Photo: Instagram/sadiakhanofficial)

Aryan is now gearing up to make his debut in Bollywood as a writer-director. He had announced this with a picture of a spiral bound script. He had captioned the post, “Wrapped with the writing…can’t wait to say action.”

Also Read |Aryan Khan, Mira Rajput, Disha Patani attend black-themed birthday bash, watch videos and photos

Aryan’s father, actor Shah Rukh Khan, left a motivational message on the post, and wrote, “Wow….thinking…believing….dreaming done, now onto dare….wish u the best for the first one. It’s always special….”. Gauri Khan too had commented on the post and written, “Can’t wait to watch”.

Suhana is also poised to enter the film industry with a supporting role in the ensemble film The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar for Netflix. She will appear in the film alongside five other debutants, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Yuvaraj Menda and Mihir Ahuja. She also made headlines recently for her rumoured relationship with Agastya, the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan.

