Fans call Aryan Khan ‘second version’ of Shah Rukh Khan as father-son twin. See photo

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been making regular appearances at various film industry parties and at a recent gathering, Aryan turned up in an outfit that reminded fans of King Khan. Aryan turned up wearing a similar ensemble that his illustrious father once wore.

Aryan’s fan pages on social media went gaga over his look at Dharma CEO Apoorva Mehta’s star-studded birthday party, and compared him to the Pathaan actor. The photo was shared with the caption, “like father like son.” A fan comment read, “excellent khan genes 🔥👌🏼” Another fan demanded that Aryan should make his Bollywood debut, “Yaar koi hero banao aryan khan ko….❤️❤️” Another fan called Aryan “second version of our #srk.”

But it wasn’t just Aryan who twinned with SRK. Bollywood actor Kajol was spotted at the same party, wearing an outfit that was quite similar to the one that was seen on her daughter Nysa Devgn a while ago.

One of the fans complimented them and wrote, “So beautiful 🥰🥰.”Another wrote, “Lovely ❤️❤️”

Kajol is presently working on Revathy’s Salaam Venky. The film’s shoot started in February. At the time, Kajol posted on Instagram, “Today we begin the journey of a story that needed to be told, a path that had to be taken and a life that had to be celebrated. We can’t wait to share this unbelievably true story of #SalaamVenky with you.”

Shah Rukh Khan is looking forward to the release of Pathaan. Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the film is scheduled to release on January 25, 2023. The actor was last seen in 2018’s Zero.