Ananya Panday dresses up as Kareena Kapoor’s Poo for Halloween bash, actor reacts: ‘You looked PHAT’

It was a night of glitz, glamour and horror, as young stars of Bollywood, including Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Aryan Khan and Shanaya Kapoor among others attended a Halloween bash in the city.

Hosted by Orhan Awatramani, the Halloween party also saw the likes of Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli, Ahaan Shetty, Ibrahim Ali Khan attending the bash in their special Halloween look and costume.

At the bash, Aryan, son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, paired a monochrome jacket with a black T-shir and opted for a kohl-smudged eyes look to go with the Halloween theme.

Meanwhile Ananya Panday’s Halloween look– a shimmery pink top and a short skirt–modelled on Kareena Kapoor’s character Poo from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, got a shout-out from the latter. Kareena shared Ananya’s look from the party to wish the Liger actor a happy birthday.

Kareena Kapoor approves of Ananya Panday's Poo-inspired look.

Check out more photos from the fun Halloween night here:

Janhvi Kapoor clicked arriving at the Halloween party (Photo: Varinder Chawla).

Ananya Panday clicked arriving for the party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Aryan Khan and Sara Ali Khan papped after the Halloween party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Bhumi Pednekar at the Halloween bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Last week, the star kids, including Suhana Khan, Aryan and Nysa Devgn–daugher of Ajay Devgn and Kajol–had attended Bhumi Pednekar’s star-studded Diwali bash.