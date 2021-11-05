scorecardresearch
Aryan Khan reaches NCB office for weekly attendance

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was seen at the Narcotics Control Bureau office as he reached there for his weekly attendance. This was one of the conditions in his bail plea.

November 5, 2021 1:08:41 pm
November 5, 2021 1:08:41 pm
Aryan Khan was given bail by the Bombay High Court last week. (Photo: PTI)

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan reached Narcotics Control Bureau on Friday for his weekly attendance. It was one of the conditions set by the Bombay High Court for his bail in October in the drugs on cruise case. He was accompanied by father Shah Rukh Khan’s bodyguard.

Aryan Khan was released from prison Saturday, 26 days after he was arrested in connection with a drugs case. The star kid and his family have been keeping a low profile. SRK, who celebrated his birthday on November 2, has not been seen since his son was released from Arthur Road jail.

 

The actor didn’t come out of his home, Mannat, to greet his fans on his birthday as is his practice. As hundreds gathered before his home, the Mumbai Police had said that the actor’s manager has told them that he is not in Mumbai.

Aryan was given bail by the Bombay High Court last week and the HC laid down 14 conditions while granting the 23-year-old bail, including a bond of Rs 1 lakh with one or more sureties in the like amount; not establishing communication with co-accused; not undertaking any action which is prejudicial to the proceedings; making no attempt to influence witnesses nor tamper with the evidence; and surrendering his passport.

