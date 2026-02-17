Aryan Khan pushed sister Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor down the stairs: ‘He promised it would be best rollercoaster ride of our life’

Aryan Khan made his hero perform several daredevil stunts in his directorial debut The B**ds of Bollywood, but much before that, he had already made his sister Suhana Khan and her friend Shanaya Kapoor perform a stunt when they were kids. Recently, while promoting her film Tu Yaa Main, Shanaya received a sweet message from Suhana, who revealed that they were once asked to roll down the stairs by Aryan Khan.

During an interaction with Nayandeep Rakshit, he played an audio message by Suhana congratulating Shanaya on her new film. Suhana said in the message, “I’m so excited to see you in this film. I know how much hard work you have put into it. Everyone can see how amazing you are, and I just cannot believe that this is the same girl who rolled down a very steep flight of stairs with nothing, but a blanket because someone thought that it was a brilliant idea which it obviously wasn’t, and I am shocked that we have survived that, but I think you are doing very crazy stuff in this film.”