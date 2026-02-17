Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Aryan Khan pushed sister Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor down the stairs: ‘He promised it would be best rollercoaster ride of our life’
Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan revealed how they were once asked to roll down the stairs by Aryan Khan.
Aryan Khan made his hero perform several daredevil stunts in his directorial debut The B**ds of Bollywood, but much before that, he had already made his sister Suhana Khan and her friend Shanaya Kapoor perform a stunt when they were kids. Recently, while promoting her film Tu Yaa Main, Shanaya received a sweet message from Suhana, who revealed that they were once asked to roll down the stairs by Aryan Khan.
During an interaction with Nayandeep Rakshit, he played an audio message by Suhana congratulating Shanaya on her new film. Suhana said in the message, “I’m so excited to see you in this film. I know how much hard work you have put into it. Everyone can see how amazing you are, and I just cannot believe that this is the same girl who rolled down a very steep flight of stairs with nothing, but a blanket because someone thought that it was a brilliant idea which it obviously wasn’t, and I am shocked that we have survived that, but I think you are doing very crazy stuff in this film.”
Talking about the stairs incident, Shanaya added, “Yes, the story of stairs is crazy. We were really pushed off stairs.”
Talking about how this was Aryan’s brain behind the stunt, she said, “It was supposed to be a rollercoaster right designed by Aryan. He was always irritating the young three girls.. Me and Shanaya always listen to whatever Aryan said, and he said that this is going to be the best rollercoaster of your life, and he said that you just have to go inside the blanket and I will zip you up, wear helmet, and I will just give you one push down the stairs and it will feel like you are flying off this magic carpet.”
Talking about the painful experience, she added, “We were thinking this is it. This is the right of our lives, and we don’t have to go to any theme park ever, but it didn’t turn out good. It was very painful. However, I didn’t injure myself so badly.”
