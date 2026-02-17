Aryan Khan pushed sister Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor down the stairs: ‘He promised it would be best rollercoaster ride of our life’

Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan revealed how they were once asked to roll down the stairs by Aryan Khan.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readChennaiUpdated: Feb 17, 2026 01:07 PM IST
Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan have grown up togetherShanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan have grown up together. (Photo: Ananya Panday/Instagram)
Make us preferred source on Google

Aryan Khan made his hero perform several daredevil stunts in his directorial debut The B**ds of Bollywood, but much before that, he had already made his sister Suhana Khan and her friend Shanaya Kapoor perform a stunt when they were kids. Recently, while promoting her film Tu Yaa Main, Shanaya received a sweet message from Suhana, who revealed that they were once asked to roll down the stairs by Aryan Khan.

During an interaction with Nayandeep Rakshit, he played an audio message by Suhana congratulating Shanaya on her new film. Suhana said in the message, “I’m so excited to see you in this film. I know how much hard work you have put into it. Everyone can see how amazing you are, and I just cannot believe that this is the same girl who rolled down a very steep flight of stairs with nothing, but a blanket because someone thought that it was a brilliant idea which it obviously wasn’t, and I am shocked that we have survived that, but I think you are doing very crazy stuff in this film.”

Talking about the stairs incident, Shanaya added, “Yes, the story of stairs is crazy. We were really pushed off stairs.”

Talking about how this was Aryan’s brain behind the stunt, she said, “It was supposed to be a rollercoaster right designed by Aryan. He was always irritating the young three girls.. Me and Shanaya always listen to whatever Aryan said, and he said that this is going to be the best rollercoaster of your life, and he said that you just have to go inside the blanket and I will zip you up, wear helmet, and I will just give you one push down the stairs and it will feel like you are flying off this magic carpet.”

Don’t Miss | 141 films, 84 movies with one hero and multiple records: Meet the ‘hitmaker’ who defined an era of Malayalam cinema

Talking about the painful experience, she added, “We were thinking this is it. This is the right of our lives, and we don’t have to go to any theme park ever, but it didn’t turn out good. It was very painful. However, I didn’t injure myself so badly.”

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Allu Arjun's '42 rules' row: After 'coordinated harassment' claim, Kaveri Baruah calls own statement 'incorrect and baseless'
Expressing regret over the statements and any misunderstanding or reputational harm they may have caused, Kaveri Baruah announced that she was withdrawing the remarks in their entirety.
Rajpal Yadav’s lawyer claims complainant wants jail over money, despite Rs 40 cr property surrender: 'Malicious intent'
Rajpal Yadav
Priyanka Chopra recalls being fired from Bollywood film by male co-star on Salaam-E-Ishq set: 'Director gave this to you by mistake'
Priyanka Chopra fired bollywood film
Non-bailable warrant issued against Ameesha Patel, claims dues were settled
Ameesha Patel
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
The land was alleged to have a market value of around Rs 1,800 crore but was reportedly acquired for Rs 300 crore by Amedia Enterprises LLP. (Photo/X @parthajitpawar)
Kharage panel clears Parth Pawar in Rs 1,800-crore Pune land deal row
Loyal alliance, restless partner: Congress MP’s power-sharing demand tests DMK tie-up
Loyal alliance, restless partner: Congress MP’s power-sharing demand tests DMK tie-up
Expressing regret over the statements and any misunderstanding or reputational harm they may have caused, Kaveri Baruah announced that she was withdrawing the remarks in their entirety.
Allu Arjun's '42 rules' row: After 'coordinated harassment' claim, Kaveri Baruah calls own statement 'incorrect and baseless'
Rajpal Yadav
Rajpal Yadav’s lawyer claims complainant wants jail over money, despite Rs 40 cr property surrender: 'Malicious intent'
SZA Mahashivratri viral video
'Can I Get a Shiv Shambhu?': Grammy winner SZA stuns fans with all-night Mahashivratri celebration in Coimbatore
In mid-January, Punch was introduced to a group of macaques at the zoo
Abandoned at birth, this baby monkey found a 'mother' in a stuffed orangutan
NZ vs CAN Live Score Updates: Follow New Zealand vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026 match. (PHOTO: AP)
New Zealand vs Canada LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Canada to bat first; NZ captain Santner out after eating 'dodgy burger'
Much of Samra's innings came in a 116-run opening stand between him and captain Dilpreet Bajwa. (PTI Photo)
Canada's 19-year-old Yuvraj makes history with 58-ball century vs New Zealand, 2nd to score ton in 2026 T20 World Cup
To reclaim the republic, we need, first of all, a shared language and humility
To reclaim the Indian republic, we need a shared language and humility
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
blood sugar
'If my blood sugar goes above 220 mg/dL but I can bring it down to normal within a few hours through exercise and cinnamon, am I still at risk of serious damage?'
Apple may also unveil new iPads, including a base model with an A18 chip and an M4-powered iPad Air. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
Apple sets surprise March 4 event; entry-level MacBook and iPhone 17e in focus
Must Read
New Zealand vs Canada LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Canada to bat first; NZ captain Santner out after eating 'dodgy burger'
NZ vs CAN Live Score Updates: Follow New Zealand vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026 match. (PHOTO: AP)
Canada's 19-year-old Yuvraj makes history with 58-ball century vs New Zealand, 2nd to score ton in 2026 T20 World Cup
Much of Samra's innings came in a 116-run opening stand between him and captain Dilpreet Bajwa. (PTI Photo)
Pathum Nissanka stuns Australia: Signed at a temple, delivered at T20 World Cup
Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka slammed 100 off 52, helping his team chase down 182 vs Australia. (PHOTO: AP)
Apple sets surprise March 4 event; entry-level MacBook and iPhone 17e in focus
Apple may also unveil new iPads, including a base model with an A18 chip and an M4-powered iPad Air. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
India will shape global AI governance, says ElevenLabs’ head of global affairs Alex Haskell
India’s scale and diversity are influencing how ElevenLabs builds voice AI worldwide, shared Alex Haskell.
AI Impact Summit 2026: Publishers seek fair compensation for use of news content in AI training
AI Impact Summit
'If my blood sugar goes above 220 mg/dL but I can bring it down to normal within a few hours through exercise and cinnamon, am I still at risk of serious damage?'
blood sugar
Advertisement
Feb 17: Latest News
Advertisement