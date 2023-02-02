Aryan Khan gets hounded by fans at film screening, walks past pap saying ‘Sir aap bohot ignore karte ho’

Aryan Khan, the son of Shah Rukh Khan, refused to indulge the paparazzi for a photo, much to their disappointment. Aryan, who is preparing to direct his debut web series, was mobbed by fans and paps as he left the screening of the film Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, Aryan Khan leaves the screening and heads to his car while fans try to surround him. Paps tried to engage him in conversation, with one of them saying, “Aryan sir aap bohot ignore karte ho!” Aryan didn’t respond and got inside his car. One fan commented on the video saying, “Good that he ignores you…” One added, “Leave this kid alone.”

Last year, Aryan announced that he would be undertaking a new business venture as well. Speaking to Vogue he said, “Between this and filmmaking right now, I’ve been entirely swamped, but in a good way. It’s extremely time consuming but a lot of fun. The trick is you don’t sleep and freeze time. I sleep about 4-5 hours a day.” He added that the similarity between him and his parents, is that they also follow what they’re extremely passionate about. “My mom is a producer, but she loves interior design. She’s made a successful business out of it because she loves doing it. My dad is an actor, but he also has a VFX studio, a production company, and because we loved sports, we got into it about 10 years ago. Now, there’s a global sporting franchise that’s expanding and doing really well,” he had said.

Aryan Khan’s sister Suhana would be making her debut with The Archies. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan returned to films after four years with Pathaan, which has emerged as a global blockbuster.