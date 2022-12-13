Aryan Khan on traits he shares with dad Shah Rukh Khan, says he sleeps ‘only 4-5 hours’ as he announces new business: ‘My parents are extremely encouraging’

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who will soon be making his debut as a showrunner, director and screenwriter with his web series, is also starting his own business venture. In a recent interview, Aryan spoke about working across many projects and said he only gets to sleep 4-5 hours in a day and enjoying the process.

Talking to Vogue, Aryan said he is “entirely swamped, but in a good way.” He said, “Between this and filmmaking right now, I’ve been entirely swamped, but in a good way. It’s extremely time consuming but a lot of fun. The trick is you don’t sleep and freeze time. I sleep about 4-5 hours a day.”

Aryan was asked about his parents, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, and the commonality he shares with them as they also have multiple business ventures. “The commonality between the family is that they believe in following what you’re passionate about. My mom is a producer, but she loves interior design. She’s made a successful business out of it because she loves doing it. My dad is an actor, but he also has a VFX studio, a production company, and because we loved sports, we got into it about 10 years ago. Now, there’s a global sporting franchise that’s expanding and doing really well,” he said.

Aryan’s sister Suhana Khan is currently on her debut film The Archies, with Zoya Akhtar. He said that one doesn’t have to limit their opportunities and they can do a “multitude of things.” He added that his parents are “extremely encouraging about the new venture.” He said, “My parents are extremely encouraging about the new venture. When you know what you’re passionate about, you can make it your business. Because then business isn’t business anymore, it’s personal. And when business is personal, that’s when it really flourishes.”

Aryan’s new business venture called D’yavol is a brand with multiple verticals, the first two of which will be beverages and apparels. He mentioned that he started working towards it when he was studying abroad and has been working with European partners on the same, whom he met through his father Shah Rukh Khan. “As of now, we’re thinking of an apparel line that comes in March and it will be brought to the consumer by limited edition capsule collections, made available to them via drops on our web-store. As we go on from there, there will perhaps be more verticals,” he said.

A few days ago, Aryan announced his show via social media. The Pathaan actor commented wished him best of luck in the comments section and wrote, “Wow….thinking…believing….dreaming done, now onto dare….wish u the best for the first one. It’s always special….”

Shah Rukh is returning to the screens after a long gap of four years with Pathaan in January 2023. SRK will also be seen in Jawan and Dunki in 2023.