Nysa Devgn smiles for paps as she attends Bhumi Pednekar’s sister Samiksha’s bash, Aryan Khan ignores them. Watch

Actor Bhumi Pednekar’s sister Samisksha celebrated her birthday with a grand party in Mumbai, which was attended by Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa Devgn and Aryan Khan, the son of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. Their friend Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, a regular feature at most of Bollywood’s parties these days, was present as well.

Bhumi and Samiksha, who is an entrepreneur, smiled for the paps outside the party. Bhumi opted for a nude-tone outfit and a shoulder top with matching pants, and a matching neckpiece. On the other hand, her sister decided to opt for black. Nysa Devgan was clad in orange top and jeans, while Aryan decided to go all-black. Both Nysa and Aryan were spotted leaving their cars and walking towards the party venue as paparazzi called their names. Nysa obliged with a smile, while Aryan, as always, ignored the paps and went inside the party.

Nysa and Aryan are often seen in Mumbai parties, along with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and other celebrity kids including Arjun Rampal’s daughter Mahikaa Rampal, late Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.

On the work front, Bhumi last featured in Shashank Khaitan’s Govinda Naam Hai Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani. She also has Bheed, Bhakshak and The Lady Killer in the pipeline. On the other hand, Aryan Khan who has always expressed his aspirations to become a filmmaker, will debut as a writer under Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment.