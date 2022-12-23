Aryan Khan, Mira Rajput, Disha Patani attend black-themed birthday bash, watch videos and photos

A black-themed party night hosted by stylist Mohit Rai saw celebs such as Mira Rajput, Sonakshi Sinha, Disha Patani, Huma Qureshi, Mouni Roy and Zaheer Iqbal in attendance+. Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was also seen arriving for the party and took all the limelight.

Aryan Khan arrived in style dressed in a white t-shirt which he paired with black jeans and a jacket. Mouni Roy was accompanied by her husband Suraj Nambiar. Anshula Kapoor too attended the party.

Disha Patani arrived at the party with her friend and gym trainer Aleksandar Alex, while Sonakshi and her rumoured boyfriend, actor Zaheer Iqbal, were also seen at the do. Others seen there were Sophie Choudry, sisters Akansha Ranjan and Anushka Ranjan, and her actor-husband Aditya Seal.

See all videos and photos from last night’s Mohit Rai’s birthday bash:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

Looks like the stars had a good time!