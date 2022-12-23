scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 23, 2022

Aryan Khan, Mira Rajput, Disha Patani attend black-themed birthday bash, watch videos and photos

Disha Patani came with a friend, while Aryan Khan, Mouni Roy, and Mira Rajput were a part of Mohit Rai's birthday bash.

Aryan Khan, Mira Rajput, Disha PataniAryan Khan, Mouni Roy, and Mira Rajput and others looked stunning at the party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

A black-themed party night hosted by stylist Mohit Rai saw celebs such as Mira Rajput, Sonakshi Sinha, Disha Patani, Huma Qureshi, Mouni Roy and Zaheer Iqbal in attendance+. Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was also seen arriving for the party and took all the limelight.

Aryan Khan arrived in style dressed in a white t-shirt which he paired with black jeans and a jacket. Mouni Roy was accompanied by her husband Suraj Nambiar. Anshula Kapoor too attended the party.

Also read |Shah Rukh Khan wants daughter Suhana to ‘learn and teach me back’ all the acting skills she acquires: ‘Everything I don’t know…’

Disha Patani arrived at the party with her friend and gym trainer Aleksandar Alex, while Sonakshi and her rumoured boyfriend, actor Zaheer Iqbal, were also seen at the do. Others seen there were Sophie Choudry, sisters Akansha Ranjan and Anushka Ranjan, and her actor-husband Aditya Seal.

See all videos and photos from last night’s Mohit Rai’s birthday bash:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Looks like the stars had a good time!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-12-2022 at 11:26:49 am
Next Story

Centre urges states to train school teachers in imparting hygiene education to students

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Vikram Gokhale’s prayer meet
Johny Lever, Shabana Azmi and others attend Vikram Gokhale’s prayer meet
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close